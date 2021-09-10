Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes the scrutiny at Celtic played a factor in Dominic McKay's decision to step down as chief executive. (Sun) external-link

McKay jumped before he was pushed as others in the Celtic hierarchy felt his appointment was not working. (Record) external-link

McKay's exit after 10 weeks in post could be the catalyst for further boardroom change at Celtic. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects there to be a lot of speculation about the sudden departure but insists the well being of McKay and his family is the most important thing. (Sun) external-link

Sutton believes McKay leaves Celtic in a better place than when he arrived. (Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes the departures from his Celtic squad this summer have changed the dynamic of the group for the better. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown believes Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson can thrive at international level after making his debut during the recent triple-header. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

On-loan Wolves winger Austin Samuels is targeting a permanent move to Aberdeen at the end of the season. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

A quiet word from former Rangers team-mate Andy Halliday was key to Barrie McKay's decision to join the midfielder at Hearts. (Record) external-link

Winger McKay was also linked with Hibernian before joining Hearts but says he cannot "let it affect me" if he is involved in Sunday's Edinburgh derby. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link