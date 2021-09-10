Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Surely this is the week Amy Irons gets her first Sportscene Predictions win of the season?

The Nine presenter has been beaten in forecasting each of the first four rounds of fixtures and slipped 210 points behind the pundits in the process.

Can she begin to right a few wrongs against former Scotland manager Craig Levein this weekend?

Amy Levein St Johnstone v Rangers 1-2 0-1 Celtic v Ross County 3-0 3-0 Dundee v Livingston 1-1 1-1 Motherwell v Aberdeen 1-2 0-0 St Mirren v Dundee United 1-0 1-1 Hearts v Hibernian (Sun) 2-1 2-0

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: 0-1

Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-0

Craig's prediction: 3-0

Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: 0-0

St Mirren v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Craig's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Michael Stewart 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50

Total scores Amy 100 Pundits 350