Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Surely this is the week Amy Irons gets her first Sportscene Predictions win of the season?
The Nine presenter has been beaten in forecasting each of the first four rounds of fixtures and slipped 210 points behind the pundits in the process.
Can she begin to right a few wrongs against former Scotland manager Craig Levein this weekend?
|Amy
|Levein
|St Johnstone v Rangers
|1-2
|0-1
|Celtic v Ross County
|3-0
|3-0
|Dundee v Livingston
|1-1
|1-1
|Motherwell v Aberdeen
|1-2
|0-0
|St Mirren v Dundee United
|1-0
|1-1
|Hearts v Hibernian (Sun)
|2-1
|2-0
St Johnstone v Rangers (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Craig's prediction: 0-1
Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-0
Craig's prediction: 3-0
Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Craig's prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Craig's prediction: 0-0
St Mirren v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Craig's prediction: 1-1
Hearts v Hibernian (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Craig's prediction: 2-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Total scores
|Amy
|100
|Pundits
|350
|Amy v Pundits
|P4
|W0
|D0
|L4