Highlights of Wales 0-1 Scotland at Parc y Scarlets

Pedro Martinez Losa has selected a largely familiar squad for his first matches as Scotland Women manager against Hungary and Faroe Islands.

Goalkeeper Eartha Cumings is the only uncapped player in the 23-strong pool for the World Cup qualifiers.

AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw and Rangers defender Brianna Westrup retain their places after making international debuts in June.

However, Fiona Brown, Leah Eddie and Christie Murray are not included.

Martinez Losa has replaced Shelley Kerr as head coach.

Interim boss Stuart McLaren oversaw the end of the unsuccessful European Championship qualifying campaign - a 10-0 win over Cyprus and 2-0 loss to Portugal - as well as two 1-0 friendly wins over Wales and Northern Ireland in June.

Brown, Grimshaw and Westrup started against Wales, Murray came off the bench and Eddie was an unused substitute.

Arsenal and Great Britain midfielder Kim Little subsequently retired from international duty before the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign.