Arsene Wenger wants to see the World Cup played every two years

John Terry and Michael Owen are among a number of high-profile former players talking to Fifa's chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, about major changes to the international match calendar.

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger is leading a consultation on holding men's and women's World Cups every two years.

That follows May's proposal from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

But Fifa and Uefa both say that too much football is being played.

However, the two governing bodies have different views about how to address the situation.

Wenger said in May that he wanted to see the World Cup and European Championship played every two years and have Fifa "kick all the rest out", including Uefa's Nations League competition.

He vowed to include all the game's major stakeholders in the extensive consultation process.

In addition to former England players Terry and Owen, former Brazil striker Ronaldo and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira were also among the group Wenger spoke to in Doha this week.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is keen on the idea of a World Cup every two years but the plan is meeting strong resistance from both European football governing body Uefa and its leading clubs, through the European Clubs' Association.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says holding the World Cup every two years would "dilute" the tournament.

The aim, according to Fifa, is to "assess the options for change" to "make the game truly global".

The men's World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 because of World War Two.

The women's tournament has also been every four years since it began in 1991.

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been elected on to the board of the ECA.

There has been no English representative on the ECA board since the six English 'Super League' clubs resigned from the body in April.