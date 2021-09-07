Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Kean Bryan made 13 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United in 2020-21

West Brom have signed former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old left the Blades at the end of last season after turning down a new contract and was a free agent.

The Baggies are short of numbers in central defence after Matt Clarke and Dara O'Shea both picked up injuries.

Boss Valerien Ismael told the club website external-link that Bryan "is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up".

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.