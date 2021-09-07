Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Matt Millar will play for this first Scottish club at St Mirren

Matt Millar has joined St Mirren until the end of the season after his contract with Newcastle Jets expired.

The 25-year-old has played for four other teams in his Australian homeland and was loaned to Shrewsbury by Jets last season.

Boss Jim Goodwin says Millar will bring "pace and power" to St Mirren.

And Millar told St Mirren's website: "I like to get up and down the wing. I'm also a very competitive person so you'll definitely see that."

