National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v King's Lynn Town

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dag & Red861122101219
2Chesterfield85301661018
3Grimsby7520146817
4Boreham Wood8521128417
5Halifax8512158716
6Notts County8431158715
7Wrexham83321110112
8Solihull Moors83321415-112
9Stockport8323610-411
10Bromley6312129310
11Yeovil63038719
12Altrincham53027619
13Wealdstone8233911-29
14Eastleigh72231114-38
15Weymouth82241216-48
16Torquay82241118-78
17Maidenhead United7214912-37
18Woking520310826
19Southend7124610-45
20Barnet81251020-105
21King's Lynn6114610-44
22Aldershot8116915-64
23Dover8035412-8-9
