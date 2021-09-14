National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dag & Red5410136713
2Boreham Wood541072513
3Chesterfield532082611
4Grimsby431084410
5Notts County523011569
6Yeovil43017349
7Halifax53029639
8Wrexham52308539
9Weymouth52128807
10Woking42028536
11Maidenhead United42028806
12Altrincham42026606
13Solihull Moors41218805
14Southend512246-25
15Wealdstone512246-25
16Stockport512226-45
17Bromley41129904
18King's Lynn511369-34
19Torquay5113714-74
20Eastleigh402249-52
21Barnet5023513-82
22Aldershot5005410-60
23Dover401326-4-11
