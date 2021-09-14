Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Bournemouth 2-1 Queens Park Rangers: Jaidon Anthony stars for Cherries

Jaidon Anthony celebrates
Jaidon Anthony's goal was his second of the season for Bournemouth

Jaidon Anthony scored one goal and set up the other as Bournemouth inflicted QPR's first defeat of the season to go joint top of the Championship with West Brom.

The 21-year-old winger fired the Cherries into an early lead before providing the assist for Dominic Solanke to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Rangers fought back strongly after the break and reduced the deficit when Sam McCallum netted his first goal for the club.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers secured his side victory with a string of vital late saves to deny the visitors a point.

Leaders West Brom's goalless draw with Derby on Tuesday means Bournemouth have the same number of points, goals scored and goals conceded after seven games as the Baggies.

QPR began brightly but fell behind in the 12th minute as Rob Dickie dithered in possession and was robbed by the sprightly Anthony, who galloped into the penalty area and curled a shot beyond Seny Dieng.

It took the visitors some time to recover and, although Ilias Chair fired wide from the edge of the box, they rarely looked like troubling Travers.

The Cherries doubled their lead with a flowing crossfield move eight minutes before the break as David Brooks fed birthday boy Solanke, who played a deft one-two with Anthony and slotted in at the near post for his fifth goal of the season.

The home side should have made it 3-0 early in the second half when Anthony dispossessed Osman Kakay and Solanke's backheel set up Philip Billing, whose drive thudded against the inside of the post.

But QPR gained a lifeline in the 57th minute as the ball broke to McCallum and, after his initial shot had been blocked by Adam Smith, the left-back's second attempt beat Travers at his near post.

However, Bournemouth were ultimately indebted to their keeper, who produced three crucial stops as Rangers pressed hard for an equaliser during the closing stages.

Travers threw himself to his left to push away a goalbound header from Jordy de Wijs and also prevented Lloyd Kelly from putting through his own net, before denying R's substitute Andre Gray in the fifth minute of added time.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker:

"I'm pleased with the overall result, not pleased with how we played at certain moments. I don't think we were at our best tonight by any stretch - we need to improve a lot of things, certainly.

"But what you need to know is that you can grind out a result, we've done that and it's very pleasing.

"At 2-0 it was comfortable, we had another big chance with Phil (Billing) and all of a sudden they got a goal back. This is a team that has come back from losing positions many times, they had a lot of the ball and put us under pressure.

"We had to show another side to our game and we weathered it well. The keeper had an unbelievable game, he made some big saves and we've had to show some crisis defending."

QPR manager Mark Warburton:

"We started very well, controlling the game and a player makes a mistake - that happens. The second goal was soft.

"It's not good enough to give away that type of goal, but you saw the reaction second half - we got so close to getting something out of the game which I felt we deserved.

"We got the goal and then we looked very threatening, committing bodies forward. Right at the death I thought we were in with Andre (Gray).

"Overall it's a frustrating evening. Bournemouth managed the game very well and we have to learn from that."

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 5KellyBooked at 87mins
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 10mins
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forMephamat 86'minutes
  • 29BillingBooked at 90mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 7BrooksBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPearsonat 61'minutes
  • 9Solanke
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forRogersat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 27Rogers

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6BarbetBooked at 90mins
  • 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 55'minutes
  • 12Ball
  • 7JohansenBooked at 45mins
  • 16McCallum
  • 10ChairSubstituted forThomasat 82'minutes
  • 9DykesSubstituted forGrayat 55'minutes
  • 21WillockBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
10,495

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home21
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  7. Booking

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  10. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordy de Wijs (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Albert Adomah following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  18. Booking

    Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 22:57

    I think the ref was a QPR fan! What a croc! Brilliant youngsters again with Travers, Jaidon and Zemura. Not sure what the hype is with Christie? Ineffectual! They should have left Jaidon on also - as Rogers did rock all...brilliant and well deserved 3 points though lads 🍒😁

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:50

    "We got the goal and then we looked very threatening, committing bodies forward. Right at the death I thought we were in with Andre (Gray)."

    Probably got his one goal for you guys!

  • Comment posted by Into Tomorrow , today at 22:38

    The ref was Keith Stroud. He looked like someone that just won a competition on the back of a crisp packet to referee a professional football match. Absolutely hopeless!

    • Reply posted by Letsbeclear etc, today at 22:45

      Letsbeclear etc replied:
      The biggest benefit for Brentford being promoted to the Premier league is we wont have Misfit Stroud officiating.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 22:34

    The Cherries certainly showed resilience tonight! Some great saves by Travers, well done to all the lads. Terrible ref. Kicking out at a player should be a red card.

  • Comment posted by ms3yowbb, today at 22:21

    Great win against decent opposition ref was absolute disgrace evert time a rangers player dived was a free kick nice 3 points😊

  • Comment posted by Adam Towndrow, today at 22:20

    Fantastic match! Delighted Bournemouth saw out the game, which shows the improvement since the Blackpool game. The boys on the left....wow, covered every blade of grass! :D Bring on Cardiff!!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:13

    If they’re lucky this’ll be a Championship game next season too
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by drb44, today at 22:11

    Every time a QPR player fell over, the ref gave a foul in their favour and virtually nothing for AFCB. No way did we deserve 5 yellows!

  • Comment posted by Bourne mouthy, today at 22:07

    What a cracking game. 2 attack-minded teams both going all out for goals. QPR probably deserved a share of the spoils, felt like the ref was on their side too looking at the free kick count. UTCIAD

  • Comment posted by Keepcalm, today at 22:05

    Qpr where desperately unlucky to not get something out of that game Bournemouth will be there or there about at the end of the season for the top spot, I can see rangers in the top 6.

  • Comment posted by nonno, today at 22:04

    Well done AFCB a very hard fought and well earned three points. Very strong opposition. Up the mighty cherries

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 22:02

    If Cherries can play like that for the rest of the season it will be automatic promotion. What a fantastic match and brilliant advert for the Championship. QPR played their part and will be there or thereabouts come the playoffs. Scott Parker has put some real steel on the Cherries wheels. Special mention to Travers who was immense, Zemura and Anthony. Brilliant youngsters.

  • Comment posted by jonathan griffiths, today at 22:01

    Ref was a disgrace

    • Reply posted by drb44, today at 22:10

      drb44 replied:
      Every time a QPR player fell over, the ref gave a foul in their favour and virtually nothing for AFCB. No way did we deserve 5 yellows!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom7430136715
2Bournemouth7430136715
3Fulham6411134913
4Huddersfield7412139413
5Stoke641197213
6QPR73311510512
7Blackburn7331118312
8Coventry640275212
9Birmingham632193611
10Cardiff6321117411
11Bristol City62227708
12Luton6222810-28
13Preston7223810-28
14Derby714246-27
15Reading72141317-47
16Sheff Utd7133911-26
17Millwall613279-26
18Middlesbrough613268-26
19Barnsley613258-36
20Swansea612348-45
21Hull712449-55
22Blackpool7124511-65
23Peterborough7115717-104
24Nottm Forest6015510-51
View full Championship table

