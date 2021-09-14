Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Derby County 0.
Championship leaders West Brom were held to a goalless draw by Derby County at The Hawthorns.
The hosts dominated the first half, their best chance falling to Semi Ajayi whose shot was cleared off the line.
The one-way traffic continued after the break and Matt Phillips fired inches wide from close range.
Kelle Roos denied the Baggies at the death with a point-blank save from Darnell Furlong's header, while Derby's best chance saw Jason Knight's shot deflect just over the crossbar.
West Brom now share top spot on 15 points, with an identical record to Bournemouth who won 2-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers, while the Rams are 14th following a fourth draw of the season.
Just like in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Milwall, the Baggies will reflect on missed chances but they could not have come closer in the first half, with Derby having Curtis Davies to thank for clearing Ajayi's effort off the line following a well-worked corner.
The Rams rarely threatened but did have a bright spell at the start of the second half - Knight's first-time effort deflected over following Louie Sibley's corner.
But the pressure kept coming from the hosts and Furlong should have done better after Roos saved Grady Diangana's shot, but he lifted the rebound over the bar, while Phillips had three chances in succession.
West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael told BBC WM:
"If you have a good day it's a game you can easily win 6-0, but we didn't score.
"But that's the only blame we can have tonight that we didn't score. Sometimes you have to just take what you get. It's another clean sheet.
"It's a long season and we have a game on Saturday away at Preston. We need to make sure how we start the second half, we have to start from the first minute."
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told BBC Radio Derby:
"The lads were excellent. I thought we handled and dealt with them well. It was a well-deserved point.
"When they did get their shots away, Kelle Roos made some good saves. He's a fantastic goalkeeper.
"I thought tonight he was excellent - some good saves and the detail on how he was kicking it was very good. Everyone was brilliant."
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8LivermoreBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSnodgrassat 72'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 18GrantSubstituted forHugillat 45'minutes
- 11Diangana
- 7RobinsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Phillips
- 14Molumby
- 17Hugill
- 21Kipré
- 23Snodgrass
- 25Button
- 33Taylor
Derby
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Roos
- 33Davies
- 6Jagielka
- 26BuchananBooked at 33mins
- 2Byrne
- 4Shinnie
- 38KnightSubstituted forBirdat 81'minutes
- 43Williams
- 17Sibley
- 7JózwiakSubstituted forLawrenceat 67'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forStrettonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bird
- 10Lawrence
- 11Morrison
- 16Stearman
- 31Allsop
- 34Stretton
- 35Watson
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Derby County 0.
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Derby County. Curtis Davies tries a through ball, but Jack Stretton is caught offside.
Post update
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Post update
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Post update
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Semi Ajayi tries a through ball, but Matt Phillips is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Derby County. Nathan Byrne tries a through ball, but Tom Lawrence is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Max Bird replaces Jason Knight.
Post update
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
