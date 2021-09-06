Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

United say Covid-19 certification checks are "likely to be mandatory" from 1 October

Manchester United will introduce Covid-19 spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford, starting with Saturday's game against Newcastle.

It is not yet a mandatory requirement to enter Old Trafford.

However, the club say they expect proof of full vaccination to become mandatory in the Premier League from 1 October.

Fans aged 18 and over are advised to prove that they are double-jabbed or have had a negative lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours of the game.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced there was a plan to mandate certification at venues where "large crowds gather", including sporting venues with capacities of 20,000 or more.

United are the latest club to introduce spot-checks under the Premier League's matchday protocols for the 2021-22 season, which state fans "must be prepared to prove" they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 48 hours.

Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham have already introduced mandatory checks for supporters attending games at their stadiums.