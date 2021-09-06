Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Pape Souare trained with former club Crystal Palace this summer, playing a friendly for their under-23 squad

Charlton Athletic have signed free agent Senegal international defender Pape Souare on a one-year deal subject to the required clearance.

The 31-year-old had been training with former club Crystal Palace earlier this summer having left French club Troyes.

Souare, principally a left-back, has made 177 career appearances for Lille, Reims, Palace and Troyes, and has played 22 games for his country.

"I can't wait to get playing," Souare told the club website. external-link

"The welcome and the love from the players and staff around the club, makes me feel very good and happy."

During his time at Palace, Souare missed almost a year following a serious traffic accident and also had a bad shoulder injury which limited him to just 63 games and three goals.

He gives boss Nigel Adkins cover while Ben Purrington, who is yet to feature this season, recovers from a hamstring injury.

