Jersey Bulls have scored 19 goals in three FA Cup games this season

Jersey Bulls will travel away to face Sutton Common Rovers in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The ninth-tier Bulls, who are in their first season in the FA Cup, beat VCD Athletic 5-1 at Springfield Stadium on Saturday in the previous round.

Sutton Common Rovers play in the eighth tier Isthmian League South Central - the same division as Guernsey FC.

They topped the Combined Counties Premier Division - Jersey's current league - last season.

Jersey, who have won 41 of their 42 competitive games since they were founded in 2019, are the most-southerly side ever to play in football's oldest competition and have won three matches so far to get to this stage.

They were 10-1 victors against Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round before winning 4-0 at Newhaven in the preliminary round last month.