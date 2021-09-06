Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Isaac Mbenza scored six goals in 67 appearances for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have terminated forward Isaac Mbenza's contract by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Terriers after joining from Montpellier, making 67 appearances in all competitions.

The former Belgium Under-21 international played 37 times last season but had not featured for the Championship side so far this campaign.

Mbenza's contract was due to expire at the end of the season.