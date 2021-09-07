Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic were unable to make it two wins from two

Substitute Dylan Kuete's penalty denied the Republic of Ireland a second successive European Under-21 qualifying victory as Luxembourg struck late to snatch a point in Dudelange.

Irish debutant Colm Whelan gave the visitors a 70th-minute lead before Kuete levelled six minutes from time.

Republic winger Tyreik Wright saw his own first-half penalty saved by Luxembourg keeper Lucas Fox.

The sides face each other again in Dublin on 8 October.

The Republic, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday, had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 33 minutes when Will Ferry was fouled by Emre Erkus inside the Luxembourg penalty area.

And while Fox produced a fine save to keep the score level at the break, substitute Whelan fired the visitors ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

The Irish could not hold on for all three points, however, as Kuete converted his penalty following Oisin McEntee's foul on Alessio Curci.

"It was fantastic for Colm [Whelan] to come on and score a brilliant goal with his left foot - he's been doing that all week in training," said Republic boss Jim Crawford.

"We had a spell after the goal when we were in control but they still remained dangerous on the break. They scored to make it 1-1 with a penalty but it's a draw and perhaps takes the gloss off a fantastic Bosnia performance.

"We'll have to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next international window."