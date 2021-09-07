Euro U21 Qualifying
Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U211R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U211

Luxembourg strike late to deny Republic U21s second straight win

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic were unable to make it two wins from two
Substitute Dylan Kuete's penalty denied the Republic of Ireland a second successive European Under-21 qualifying victory as Luxembourg struck late to snatch a point in Dudelange.

Irish debutant Colm Whelan gave the visitors a 70th-minute lead before Kuete levelled six minutes from time.

Republic winger Tyreik Wright saw his own first-half penalty saved by Luxembourg keeper Lucas Fox.

The sides face each other again in Dublin on 8 October.

The Republic, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica on Friday, had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 33 minutes when Will Ferry was fouled by Emre Erkus inside the Luxembourg penalty area.

And while Fox produced a fine save to keep the score level at the break, substitute Whelan fired the visitors ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

The Irish could not hold on for all three points, however, as Kuete converted his penalty following Oisin McEntee's foul on Alessio Curci.

"It was fantastic for Colm [Whelan] to come on and score a brilliant goal with his left foot - he's been doing that all week in training," said Republic boss Jim Crawford.

"We had a spell after the goal when we were in control but they still remained dangerous on the break. They scored to make it 1-1 with a penalty but it's a draw and perhaps takes the gloss off a fantastic Bosnia performance.

"We'll have to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next international window."

Line-ups

Luxembourg U21

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fox
  • 5Olesen
  • 4D'AnzicoBooked at 88mins
  • 19OsmanovicBooked at 90mins
  • 2ErkusSubstituted forTorresat 77'minutes
  • 8IkeneBooked at 78mins
  • 6Latic
  • 7MedinaSubstituted forTurpingat 77'minutes
  • 11SchmitSubstituted forSacrasat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 10BernardSubstituted forKuete Nsidjineat 54'minutes
  • 9CurciSubstituted forMonteiro de Oliveiraat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sacras
  • 12Martin
  • 13Kuete Nsidjine
  • 14Sinner
  • 15Baiverlin
  • 16Monteiro de Oliveira
  • 17Torres
  • 18Turping
  • 20Klisurica

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 5McEntee
  • 13O'Brien
  • 3Bagan
  • 7Kilkenny
  • 6CoventryBooked at 41minsSubstituted forJohanssonat 81'minutes
  • 18WrightBooked at 49mins
  • 20DevoySubstituted forNoßat 81'minutes
  • 11FerrySubstituted forMoranat 67'minutes
  • 19FergusonSubstituted forWhelanat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Garcia MacNulty
  • 8Noß
  • 9Kayode
  • 12Lyons
  • 15Johansson
  • 17Tierney
  • 21Moran
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Rose
Referee:
Loukas Sotiriou

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luxembourg U21 1, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luxembourg U21 1, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  3. Booking

    Edin Osmanovic (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Kevin D'Anzico (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Diogo Monteiro de Oliveira replaces Alessio Curci.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Luxembourg U21 1, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Dylan Kuete Nsidjine (Luxembourg U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Conor Noß replaces Dawson Devoy.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Ryan Johansson replaces Conor Coventry.

  9. Booking

    Alexandre Sacras (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Farid Ikene (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Alexandre Sacras replaces Léon Schmit.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Yohann Torres replaces Emre Erkus.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Selim Turping replaces Gianni Medina.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Luxembourg U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Colm Whelan (Republic of Ireland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dawson Devoy.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Colm Whelan replaces Evan Ferguson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Andrew Moran replaces Will Ferry.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Dylan Kuete Nsidjine replaces Gary Bernard.

  18. Booking

    Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Luxembourg U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Luxembourg U21 0, Republic of Ireland U21 0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway U2122008176
2Austria U2132019366
3Croatia U2122004046
4Finland U2121013213
5Azerbaijan U21200208-80
6Estonia U213003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2122009186
2Poland U2121103124
3Israel U2121103214
4Hungary U21201112-11
5San Marino U21201106-61
6Latvia U21200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122006156
2Slovakia U2121103124
3Russia U2121017433
4Malta U21210147-33
5Northern Ireland U21201114-31
6Lithuania U21200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus U213210120127
2Greece U2131206155
3Iceland U2121103214
4Portugal U2111001013
5Belarus U21200213-20
6Liechtenstein U213003017-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2122008086
2Wales U2121104044
3Netherlands U2111003033
4Bulgaria U21210124-23
5Moldova U21301205-51
6Gibraltar U21200208-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U21321010287
2Italy U2122004046
3R. of Ireland U2121103124
4Montenegro U21411257-24
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21302135-22
6Luxembourg U214013212-101

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2122005056
2England U2111002023
3Kosovo U2121012203
4Slovenia U2121011103
5Albania U21210134-13
6Andorra U21300306-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine U2122003126
2France U2121104134
3Faroe Islands U2131113304
4Armenia U21310234-13
5Serbia U21201101-11
6North Macedonia U21201103-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2122006156
2Denmark U2111001013
3Scotland U2110101101
4Turkey U21201114-31
5Kazakhstan U21200214-30
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

