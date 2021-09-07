Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland collect their first victory in qualifying for the 2023 Under-21 European Championships after a 1-0 win at home to Slovakia.

Captain Ethan Galbraith scored a second-half penalty after Aaron Donnelly was brought down in the area on 54 minutes.

Both sides had hit the woodwork in a lively first half at Mourneview Park.

John Schofield's first victory as manager means Northern Ireland move into fourth position in Group C.

Northern Ireland, who lost 4-1 to Malta in their opening match, tested visiting goalkeeper Ivan Krajcirik in the early stages through Jack Scott but Slovakia grew in confidence as Matej Trusa forced Liam Hughes into a smart stop at the other end.

Slovakia hit the woodwork from Roland Galcik's curling effort and the hosts responded by going close when Donnelly's looping head struck the top of the crossbar.

Donnelly was involved again on 54 minutes when the Cliftonville defender was fouled by Trusa, and Doncaster Rovers' on-loan Manchester United midfielder Galbraith stepped up to open the scoring.

Linfield defender Trai Hume and Chelsea's Sam McClelland forced Krajcirik into a smart saves as the hosts pressed for a second goal but Galbraith's penalty was decisive as Northern Ireland got their campaign up and running.