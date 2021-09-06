Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Joe Rodon (left) has captained Wales when usual skipper Gareth Bale has left the field

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Estonia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.

Wales have added Tottenham's Joe Rodon to their squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Centre-back Rodon, 23, had been missing because of an unspecified injury which has prevented him from playing a single minute for club or country this season.

Wales had hoped Aaron Ramsey may also join the squad, but the midfielder has not recovered from a thigh problem.

Without Rodon, Wales looked shaky defensively in Sunday's 3-2 win against Belarus in Russia.

The former Swansea City defender is an important first-team player when fit and has 18 Wales caps.

The Football Association of Wales said: "Following successful rehabilitation, Joe Rodon has joined the squad in Cardiff."

Ramsey was named in Robert Page's squad for the September international break but the ex-Arsenal player withdrew having started the first game of the Serie A season for Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey scored against Turkey at Euro 2020

Wales felt Ramsey, 30, might be fit enough to feature against Estonia, but have now conceded that he will not be involved.

Wales were without 13 players against Belarus but they will be boosted by the returns of four of those absentees against Estonia.

Ethan Ampadu, Tyler Roberts and Brandon Cooper are available having missed the trip to Kazan due to visa issues, while Harry Wilson is back after serving a one-match suspension.

Wales are third in their World Cup qualifying group, one point behind the Czech Republic in second and seven behind leaders Belgium but having played two games fewer than both sides.

They host Estonia, who have lost all three of their matches so far, at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.