Austria v Scotland: Fraser, McLean & Patterson out for Scots, Paul McGinn in

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson
Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson will not face Austria
World Cup qualifying: Austria v Scotland
Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer at 22:35

Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson are out of Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifier in Austria.

Uncapped Hibernian defender Paul McGinn, 30, has been called up for Tuesday's Group F match in Vienna.

Patterson and McLean featured in Saturday's 1-0 win against Moldova and McLean and Fraser played in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Denmark.

Steve Clarke's Scots are third in the group, a point ahead of Austria and two points behind second-placed Israel.

Denmark are five points ahead of Israel after five matches.

McGinn, who joins younger brother John in the squad, has previously been called up by Clarke without being capped.

Manager Clarke had praised the impact of Rangers right-back Patterson on his first start at the weekend, stating he was a "big player" after playing a key role in his country's winner.

View more on twitter

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Clark (St Johnstone), Gordon (Hearts) Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Cooper (Leeds), Gallagher (Aberdeen), Hanley (Norwich), Hendry (Oostende), P McGinn (Hibernian), McKenna (Notts Forest), O'Donnell (Motherwell), Robertson (Liverpool), Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Christie (Celtic), Ferguson (Aberdeen), Gilmour (Chelsea, on loan to Norwich), McGregor (Celtic), Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Adams (Southampton), Dykes (QPR), Nisbet (Hibernian)

Pick your Scotland XI

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport