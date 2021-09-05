Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has praised his side after they beat Exmouth Town 3-1 to reach the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Andrew Neal, Ryan Brett and Tyler Harvey were on target in the first half as City went into the break 3-0 ahead before Jordan Harris replied.

"In any cup competition all that matters is progressing to the next round and we've done that," he said.

"But the performance was excellent as well," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The victory was the first time Truro had won an FA Cup match for almost two years, having lost at the same stage last season to ninth-tier Tadley Calleva.

"I thought we had a lot of pleasing play in the first half, the tempo was high and we moved the ball really well on a really hot day," added Wotton.

"Second half the game fizzled out, but we'd already done enough.

"It's all about being in the draw on Monday, it doesn't matter by hook or by crook, as long as you're in the draw it doesn't matter, and we are so that's the main objective."