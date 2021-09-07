Match ends, Norway 5, Gibraltar 1.
Erling Braut Haaland continued his phenomenal goalscoring form with a hat-trick as Norway thrashed Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying.
Kristian Thorstvedt opened the scoring and then provided the assist for Haaland to make it 2-0.
Haaland then got his second before Reece Styche's lob made it 3-1.
Alexander Sorloth pounced on a loose ball to restore Norway's three-goal lead in the second half and Haaland tapped in his third in injury time.
Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland now has 11 goals in eight games for club and country so far this season and has already scored two hat-tricks, having got one in his first game of the campaign in a 3-0 win against Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 3Ajer
- 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 45'minutes
- 10Ødegaard
- 8BergSubstituted forDønnumat 63'minutes
- 19ThorstvedtBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAursnesat 81'minutes
- 9SørlothSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
- 23Haaland
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forMøller Dæhliat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hansen
- 2Gregersen
- 4Strandberg
- 6Normann
- 7King
- 13Bråtveit
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Aursnes
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Dønnum
- 20Møller Dæhli
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Goldwin
- 2JolleySubstituted forChipolinaat 83'minutes
- 5AnnesleySubstituted forChipolinaat 80'minutes
- 6Wiseman
- 16MouelhiBooked at 33mins
- 4Sergeant
- 18HernandezSubstituted forPonsat 65'minutes
- 22Torrilla
- 17Ronan
- 10ValarinoSubstituted forBosioat 65'minutes
- 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chipolina
- 7Felipes
- 8Badr Hassan
- 11Pons
- 12Morgan
- 13Banda
- 14Chipolina
- 15Santos
- 20Bosio
- 21Coombes
- 23Robba
- Referee:
- Nikolas Neokleous
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home42
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 5, Gibraltar 1.
Post update
Foul by Aron Dønnum (Norway).
Post update
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 5, Gibraltar 1. Erling Haaland (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high. Assisted by James Coombes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Post update
Marcus Pedersen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Møller Dæhli.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mats Møller Dæhli (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Ethan Jolley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by James Bosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Fredrik Aursnes replaces Kristian Thorstvedt.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Mats Møller Dæhli replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Roy Chipolina replaces Louie Annesley.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. James Coombes replaces Reece Styche.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kyle Goldwin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Bjørkan.
- The Birthday Cake Game: It's almost impossible not to play along...
- Do you have bizarre dreams? Scarlett investigates if they really have any meaning