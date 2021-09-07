World Cup Qualifying - European
NorwayNorway5GibraltarGibraltar1

Norway 5-1 Gibraltar: Erling Braut Haaland scores hat-trick

Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland has failed to score in just two of his 11 games so far this season

Erling Braut Haaland continued his phenomenal goalscoring form with a hat-trick as Norway thrashed Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying.

Kristian Thorstvedt opened the scoring and then provided the assist for Haaland to make it 2-0.

Haaland then got his second before Reece Styche's lob made it 3-1.

Alexander Sorloth pounced on a loose ball to restore Norway's three-goal lead in the second half and Haaland tapped in his third in injury time.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland now has 11 goals in eight games for club and country so far this season and has already scored two hat-tricks, having got one in his first game of the campaign in a 3-0 win against Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 3Ajer
  • 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 45'minutes
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8BergSubstituted forDønnumat 63'minutes
  • 19ThorstvedtBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAursnesat 81'minutes
  • 9SørlothSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
  • 23Haaland
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forMøller Dæhliat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hansen
  • 2Gregersen
  • 4Strandberg
  • 6Normann
  • 7King
  • 13Bråtveit
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Aursnes
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Dønnum
  • 20Møller Dæhli

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2JolleySubstituted forChipolinaat 83'minutes
  • 5AnnesleySubstituted forChipolinaat 80'minutes
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16MouelhiBooked at 33mins
  • 4Sergeant
  • 18HernandezSubstituted forPonsat 65'minutes
  • 22Torrilla
  • 17Ronan
  • 10ValarinoSubstituted forBosioat 65'minutes
  • 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chipolina
  • 7Felipes
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 11Pons
  • 12Morgan
  • 13Banda
  • 14Chipolina
  • 15Santos
  • 20Bosio
  • 21Coombes
  • 23Robba
Referee:
Nikolas Neokleous

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home42
Away5
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 5, Gibraltar 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 5, Gibraltar 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aron Dønnum (Norway).

  4. Post update

    Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 5, Gibraltar 1. Erling Haaland (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high. Assisted by James Coombes.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.

  8. Post update

    Marcus Pedersen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Møller Dæhli.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Møller Dæhli (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Ethan Jolley.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by James Bosio.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Fredrik Aursnes replaces Kristian Thorstvedt.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Mats Møller Dæhli replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Roy Chipolina replaces Louie Annesley.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. James Coombes replaces Reece Styche.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kyle Goldwin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Bjørkan.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories