Match ends, Netherlands 6, Turkey 1.
Memphis Depay scored his first international hat-trick as the Netherlands overwhelmed Turkey in their World Cup qualifier and moved top of Group G.
Davy Klaassen scored inside a minute before Depay slotted home his first.
The Barcelona forward struck a panenka from the spot for his second and nodded home his third to make it 4-0.
Guus Til and Donyell Malen scored to make it six and secure the Netherlands' fourth win of the campaign.
Depay, 27, joins Johan Cruyff and Abe Lenstra as the Netherlands' eighth top goalscorer with 33 goals.
The Barcelona striker has scored 12 goals in his past 10 games for his country, having played an important role in the Netherlands' 4-0 win against Montenegro, where he netted twice.
Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu's sending off on the stroke of half-time gave the Netherlands the opportunity to exploit, although Cengiz Under managed a consolation goal for Turkey in stoppage time.
The Dutch are joint-top with Norway on 13 points and lead by a significant goal difference, having scored 16 goals in six games.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22DumfriesSubstituted forRenschat 71'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 4van DijkBooked at 78mins
- 17Blind
- 8WijnaldumBooked at 31minsSubstituted forTilat 61'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 45'minutes
- 14KlaassenSubstituted forGravenberchat 71'minutes
- 11Berghuis
- 10Depay
- 7BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 3de Ligt
- 5Malacia
- 9Malen
- 12Til
- 13Krul
- 15de Roon
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Rensch
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Drommel
Turkey
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 23Çakir
- 22Ayhan
- 3Demiral
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 44mins
- 18Müldür
- 7Ünder
- 5YokusluBooked at 28minsSubstituted forYaziciat 90+1'minutes
- 19KökcüBooked at 14minsSubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
- 9KaramanSubstituted forKabakat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forDervisogluat 86'minutes
- 17YilmazSubstituted forAktürkogluat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 2Bardakçi
- 6Tufan
- 8Uçan
- 11Yazici
- 12Bayindir
- 13Yilmaz
- 14Antalyali
- 15Kabak
- 16Karaca
- 20Dervisoglu
- 21Aktürkoglu
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 6, Turkey 1.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 6, Turkey 1. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Okay Yokuslu.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 6, Turkey 0. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Devyne Rensch.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Post update
Ozan Tufan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guus Til.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Devyne Rensch (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 5, Turkey 0. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.