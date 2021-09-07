World Cup Qualifying - European
NetherlandsNetherlands6TurkeyTurkey1

Netherlands 6-1 Turkey: Memphis Depay scores hat-trick in big Dutch win

Netherlands celebrate
Depay has scored 28 goals and made 14 assists for club and country in 2021

Memphis Depay scored his first international hat-trick as the Netherlands overwhelmed Turkey in their World Cup qualifier and moved top of Group G.

Davy Klaassen scored inside a minute before Depay slotted home his first.

The Barcelona forward struck a panenka from the spot for his second and nodded home his third to make it 4-0.

Guus Til and Donyell Malen scored to make it six and secure the Netherlands' fourth win of the campaign.

Depay, 27, joins Johan Cruyff and Abe Lenstra as the Netherlands' eighth top goalscorer with 33 goals.

The Barcelona striker has scored 12 goals in his past 10 games for his country, having played an important role in the Netherlands' 4-0 win against Montenegro, where he netted twice.

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu's sending off on the stroke of half-time gave the Netherlands the opportunity to exploit, although Cengiz Under managed a consolation goal for Turkey in stoppage time.

The Dutch are joint-top with Norway on 13 points and lead by a significant goal difference, having scored 16 goals in six games.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22DumfriesSubstituted forRenschat 71'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van DijkBooked at 78mins
  • 17Blind
  • 8WijnaldumBooked at 31minsSubstituted forTilat 61'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 45'minutes
  • 14KlaassenSubstituted forGravenberchat 71'minutes
  • 11Berghuis
  • 10Depay
  • 7BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 3de Ligt
  • 5Malacia
  • 9Malen
  • 12Til
  • 13Krul
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Rensch
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Drommel

Turkey

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 23Çakir
  • 22Ayhan
  • 3Demiral
  • 4SöyüncüBooked at 44mins
  • 18Müldür
  • 7Ünder
  • 5YokusluBooked at 28minsSubstituted forYaziciat 90+1'minutes
  • 19KökcüBooked at 14minsSubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
  • 9KaramanSubstituted forKabakat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forDervisogluat 86'minutes
  • 17YilmazSubstituted forAktürkogluat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 2Bardakçi
  • 6Tufan
  • 8Uçan
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Bayindir
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 14Antalyali
  • 15Kabak
  • 16Karaca
  • 20Dervisoglu
  • 21Aktürkoglu
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home29
Away10
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 6, Turkey 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 6, Turkey 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 6, Turkey 1. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Okay Yokuslu.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 6, Turkey 0. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Devyne Rensch.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).

  8. Post update

    Ozan Tufan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guus Til.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Halil Dervisoglu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Devyne Rensch (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 5, Turkey 0. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Booking

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

