Match ends, France 2, Finland 0.
Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France beat Finland in their 2022 World Cup qualifier to get back to winning ways.
The reigning world champions had to come from behind in their last two qualifiers to draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine.
Victory was never in doubt in this game as Griezmann finished off a fine move in the first half to open the scoring.
He made it 2-0 early in the second half, finishing from a tight angle.
Griezmann made the surprise move of transfer deadline day when he left Barcelona to re-join Atletico Madrid.
The 30-year-old has yet to play for his new club but has now scored three goals in his last three international appearances.
France are top of Group D with 12 points from six games and are seven points clear of Ukraine, who are second.
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 15Zouma
- 4Varane
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forLengletat 90'minutes
- 2DuboisSubstituted forMukieleat 68'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 13Rabiot
- 22Hernández
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forTchouaméniat 90+1'minutes
- 9MartialSubstituted forBen Yedderat 80'minutes
- 19Benzema
Substitutes
- 5Mukiele
- 8Lemar
- 10Ben Yedder
- 11Diaby
- 12Guendouzi
- 14Tchouaméni
- 16Mandanda
- 17Veretout
- 18Digne
- 21Lenglet
- 23Maignan
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 17AlhoSubstituted forRaitalaat 80'minutes
- 5Väisänen
- 2ArajuuriBooked at 72mins
- 3O'Shaughnessy
- 18UronenSubstituted forSoiriat 62'minutes
- 16NissiläSubstituted forKairinenat 73'minutes
- 11SchüllerBooked at 3minsSubstituted forValakariat 62'minutes
- 6Kamara
- 20PohjanpaloSubstituted forJensenat 73'minutes
- 10PukkiBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 4Toivio
- 7Taylor
- 8Valakari
- 9Jensen
- 12Joronen
- 13Soiri
- 14Sparv
- 15Ivanov
- 19Forss
- 21Kairinen
- 22Raitala
- 23Eriksson
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 2, Finland 0.
Post update
Nordi Mukiele (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).
Post update
Foul by Paul Pogba (France).
Post update
Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Clément Lenglet replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Onni Valakari (Finland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jukka Raitala (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Jukka Raitala replaces Nikolai Alho.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Anthony Martial.
Post update
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kaan Kairinen (Finland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Karim Benzema (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
