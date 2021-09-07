World Cup Qualifying - European
FranceFrance2FinlandFinland0

France 2-0 Finland: Antoine Griezmann scores twice in comfortable win

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann returned to former club Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France beat Finland in their 2022 World Cup qualifier to get back to winning ways.

The reigning world champions had to come from behind in their last two qualifiers to draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine.

Victory was never in doubt in this game as Griezmann finished off a fine move in the first half to open the scoring.

He made it 2-0 early in the second half, finishing from a tight angle.

Griezmann made the surprise move of transfer deadline day when he left Barcelona to re-join Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old has yet to play for his new club but has now scored three goals in his last three international appearances.

France are top of Group D with 12 points from six games and are seven points clear of Ukraine, who are second.

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Zouma
  • 4Varane
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forLengletat 90'minutes
  • 2DuboisSubstituted forMukieleat 68'minutes
  • 6Pogba
  • 13Rabiot
  • 22Hernández
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forTchouaméniat 90+1'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forBen Yedderat 80'minutes
  • 19Benzema

Substitutes

  • 5Mukiele
  • 8Lemar
  • 10Ben Yedder
  • 11Diaby
  • 12Guendouzi
  • 14Tchouaméni
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Veretout
  • 18Digne
  • 21Lenglet
  • 23Maignan

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 17AlhoSubstituted forRaitalaat 80'minutes
  • 5Väisänen
  • 2ArajuuriBooked at 72mins
  • 3O'Shaughnessy
  • 18UronenSubstituted forSoiriat 62'minutes
  • 16NissiläSubstituted forKairinenat 73'minutes
  • 11SchüllerBooked at 3minsSubstituted forValakariat 62'minutes
  • 6Kamara
  • 20PohjanpaloSubstituted forJensenat 73'minutes
  • 10PukkiBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 4Toivio
  • 7Taylor
  • 8Valakari
  • 9Jensen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Soiri
  • 14Sparv
  • 15Ivanov
  • 19Forss
  • 21Kairinen
  • 22Raitala
  • 23Eriksson
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Finland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Finland 0.

  3. Post update

    Nordi Mukiele (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

  6. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Clément Lenglet replaces Presnel Kimpembe because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  10. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Onni Valakari (Finland).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jukka Raitala (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Jukka Raitala replaces Nikolai Alho.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Anthony Martial.

  17. Post update

    Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kaan Kairinen (Finland).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Karim Benzema (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

