Bosnia-Herzegovina v Kazakhstan

Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45KazakhstanKazakhstan
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|13
|2
|Serbia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|6
|5
|10
|3
|Luxembourg
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|R. of Ireland
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|5
|Azerbaijan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|1
|6
|11
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|3
|Bulgaria
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Northern Ireland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Lithuania
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|15
|7
|8
|11
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|10
|3
|Norway
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|10
|4
|Montenegro
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|5
|Latvia
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|4
|6
|Gibraltar
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|20
|-18
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|12
|2
|Armenia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|10
|3
|Romania
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|3
|9
|4
|North Macedonia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|6
|5
|8
|5
|Iceland
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|6
|Liechtenstein
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|14
|-13
|0