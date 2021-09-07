Last updated on .From the section Football

Bernardo Silva's technical finish opened the scoring for the former European champions

A comfortable victory over Azerbaijan moved Portugal to the top of Group A - but automatic World Cup qualification remains in the balance.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva produced a stunning finish then, after Diogo Jota mis-controlled a Bruno Fernandes cross, Andre Silva tapped in.

Liverpool's Jota headed in the third to secure the win and leave Azerbaijan on one point at the bottom of the group.

Serbia, who were joint top, face Republic of Ireland later on Tuesday.

The two sides started Tuesday level on 10 points at the top of Group A, with Serbia ahead on goal difference, before Portugal secured their third win of the international break.

Portugal were without record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the campaign for removing his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland.

Three matches remain for Portugal, who face Luxembourg on October 12.