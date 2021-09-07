Match ends, Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3.
A comfortable victory over Azerbaijan moved Portugal to the top of Group A - but automatic World Cup qualification remains in the balance.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva produced a stunning finish then, after Diogo Jota mis-controlled a Bruno Fernandes cross, Andre Silva tapped in.
Liverpool's Jota headed in the third to secure the win and leave Azerbaijan on one point at the bottom of the group.
Serbia, who were joint top, face Republic of Ireland later on Tuesday.
The two sides started Tuesday level on 10 points at the top of Group A, with Serbia ahead on goal difference, before Portugal secured their third win of the international break.
Portugal were without record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the campaign for removing his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland.
Three matches remain for Portugal, who face Luxembourg on October 12.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Mahammadaliyev
- 13Huseynov
- 14Badalov
- 4HaghverdiBooked at 77mins
- 3SalahliSubstituted forSadikhovat 76'minutes
- 19KhalilzadaSubstituted forGhorbaniat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 8Mahmudov
- 10EmreliSubstituted forBayramovat 63'minutes
- 2QarayevSubstituted forNurievat 45'minutes
- 20OzobicSubstituted forMustafayevat 62'minutes
- 7AlasgarovBooked at 16mins
Substitutes
- 5Mustafazade
- 6Mustafayev
- 9Ghorbani
- 11Sheydayev
- 12Jannatov
- 15Tashkin
- 16Nuriev
- 17Bayramov
- 18Aliyev
- 21Ibrahimli
- 22Sadikhov
- 23Bayramov
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 78'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forOtávioat 78'minutes
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 21JotaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 78'minutes
- 9André Silva
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 7Machado Trincão
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 14Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 16Otávio
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23João Mário
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Elvin Badalov.
Booking
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).
Post update
Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Azerbaijan. Vuqar Mustafayev tries a through ball, but Namiq Alasgarov is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).
Post update
Rahim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).
Post update
Vuqar Mustafayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rahim Sadikhov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Otávio (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).
Post update
Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Diogo Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Bernardo Silva.
