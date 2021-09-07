World Cup Qualifying - European
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0PortugalPortugal3

Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal: Portugal beat Azerbaijan to go top of group

Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva's technical finish opened the scoring for the former European champions

A comfortable victory over Azerbaijan moved Portugal to the top of Group A - but automatic World Cup qualification remains in the balance.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva produced a stunning finish then, after Diogo Jota mis-controlled a Bruno Fernandes cross, Andre Silva tapped in.

Liverpool's Jota headed in the third to secure the win and leave Azerbaijan on one point at the bottom of the group.

Serbia, who were joint top, face Republic of Ireland later on Tuesday.

The two sides started Tuesday level on 10 points at the top of Group A, with Serbia ahead on goal difference, before Portugal secured their third win of the international break.

Portugal were without record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the campaign for removing his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland.

Three matches remain for Portugal, who face Luxembourg on October 12.

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Mahammadaliyev
  • 13Huseynov
  • 14Badalov
  • 4HaghverdiBooked at 77mins
  • 3SalahliSubstituted forSadikhovat 76'minutes
  • 19KhalilzadaSubstituted forGhorbaniat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 10EmreliSubstituted forBayramovat 63'minutes
  • 2QarayevSubstituted forNurievat 45'minutes
  • 20OzobicSubstituted forMustafayevat 62'minutes
  • 7AlasgarovBooked at 16mins

Substitutes

  • 5Mustafazade
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 9Ghorbani
  • 11Sheydayev
  • 12Jannatov
  • 15Tashkin
  • 16Nuriev
  • 17Bayramov
  • 18Aliyev
  • 21Ibrahimli
  • 22Sadikhov
  • 23Bayramov

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Alves Palhinha GonçalvesBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forJoão Márioat 78'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forOtávioat 78'minutes
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 21JotaSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 78'minutes
  • 9André Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 7Machado Trincão
  • 12Lopes
  • 13Danilo
  • 14Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 16Otávio
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23João Mário
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home4
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Elvin Badalov.

  5. Booking

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).

  7. Post update

    Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Azerbaijan. Vuqar Mustafayev tries a through ball, but Namiq Alasgarov is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).

  10. Post update

    Rahim Sadikhov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Vuqar Mustafayev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rahim Sadikhov.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Otávio (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Abbas Huseynov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces João Moutinho.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Diogo Jota.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Bernardo Silva.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia4310116510
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland401347-31
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France52306339
2Finland31204315
3Ukraine50506605
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan402236-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55001701715
2Israel5311146810
3Scotland52218538
4Austria5212912-37
5Faroe Islands5014213-111
6Moldova5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey5320157811
2Netherlands53111651110
3Norway531174310
4Montenegro521289-17
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar5005220-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia531184410
2Croatia531151410
3Slovenia52124407
4Slovakia51315506
5Malta511369-34
6Cyprus511316-54

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

