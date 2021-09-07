Last updated on .From the section England

Cole Palmer has made one appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win against Norwich

Manchester City's Cole Palmer scored on his debut while Rhian Brewster got his first England Under-21 goal as Lee Carsley's reign got off to a winning start with victory against Kosovo.

Brewster opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 2023 Euro U21 qualifier after the Sheffield United striker had been fouled.

Palmer then added a second with a lovely solo goal.

Conor Gallagher came closest to a third for England but his shot was blocked.

It was ultimately a comfortable win for the Young Lions and a pleasing result for Carsley in his first game in charge.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder was named head coach last month, replacing Aidy Boothroyd after England had finished bottom of their group at this year's European Championship.

Carsley had meant to make his bow in the dugout in a friendly with Romania last Friday but that was cancelled after two members of the playing squad and staff returned positive coronavirus tests.

England's U21s have not lost a European qualifier in almost 10 years with their last defeat a 2-1 loss to Belgium in November 2011.

This latest victory stretched their unbeaten run to 46 games.