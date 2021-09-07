Euro U21 Qualifying
England U21England U212Kosovo U21Kosovo U210

England U21 2-0 Kosovo U21: Lee Carsley wins his first game in charge of Young Lions

Last updated on .From the section England

Cole Palmer celebrates his goal
Cole Palmer has made one appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win against Norwich

Manchester City's Cole Palmer scored on his debut while Rhian Brewster got his first England Under-21 goal as Lee Carsley's reign got off to a winning start with victory against Kosovo.

Brewster opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 2023 Euro U21 qualifier after the Sheffield United striker had been fouled.

Palmer then added a second with a lovely solo goal.

Conor Gallagher came closest to a third for England but his shot was blocked.

It was ultimately a comfortable win for the Young Lions and a pleasing result for Carsley in his first game in charge.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder was named head coach last month, replacing Aidy Boothroyd after England had finished bottom of their group at this year's European Championship.

Carsley had meant to make his bow in the dugout in a friendly with Romania last Friday but that was cancelled after two members of the playing squad and staff returned positive coronavirus tests.

England's U21s have not lost a European qualifier in almost 10 years with their last defeat a 2-1 loss to Belgium in November 2011.

This latest victory stretched their unbeaten run to 46 games.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Guéhi
  • 15Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Thomas
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6SkippSubstituted forDoyleat 82'minutes
  • 18Garner
  • 23MaduekeSubstituted forLivramentoat 83'minutes
  • 7BrewsterSubstituted forBalogunat 65'minutes
  • 20PalmerSubstituted forJohn-Julesat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 9Balogun
  • 12John-Jules
  • 13Green
  • 14Doyle
  • 16Colwill
  • 19Ramsey
  • 21Livramento
  • 22Griffiths

Kosovo U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Besson
  • 17HotiBooked at 89mins
  • 15Kurtulus
  • 13Zumberi
  • 3Hoxha
  • 6HotiBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBerishaat 73'minutes
  • 8Lushaku
  • 22PajazitiSubstituted forZeqiriat 62'minutes
  • 21KrasniqiSubstituted forTahiriat 81'minutes
  • 9MarlekuSubstituted forTushaat 81'minutes
  • 10VeliuSubstituted forKryeziuat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gashi
  • 5Sadriu
  • 7Tusha
  • 11Berisha
  • 14Sadiku
  • 18Tahiri
  • 19Pllana
  • 20Kryeziu
  • 23Zeqiri
Referee:
Kaarlo Oskari Hamalainen

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamKosovo U21
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 2, Kosovo U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 2, Kosovo U21 0.

  3. Post update

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Diamant Berisha (Kosovo U21).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Valon Zumberi.

  7. Booking

    Andi Hoti (Kosovo U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Tyreece John-Jules (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andi Hoti (Kosovo U21).

  10. Post update

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Altin Kryeziu (Kosovo U21).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Altin Zeqiri (Kosovo U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismet Lushaku.

  13. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ismet Lushaku (Kosovo U21).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veton Tusha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diamant Berisha.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Valentino Livramento replaces Noni Madueke.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Tommy Doyle replaces Oliver Skipp because of an injury.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo U21. Ardit Tahiri replaces Kreshnik Krasniqi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo U21. Veton Tusha replaces Mark Marleku.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diamant Berisha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edvin Kurtulus.

Tuesday 7th September 2021

Tuesday 7th September 2021

