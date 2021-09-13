Everton 3-1 Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Andros Townsend beat Nick Pope with a stunning goal

Andros Townsend's brilliant goal capped another comeback win for Everton as victory over Burnley moved them level on points with the Premier League's top three.

Townsend, a free transfer arrival in the summer, also set up an equaliser for Michael Keane, whose header cancelled out Ben Mee's nodded finish on his 200th appearance for the Clarets.

Five minutes later, the Everton winger scored himself with a curling 25-yard finish into the top corner to send Goodison into delirium.

It got even better for the home fans as a minute later Abdoulaye Doucoure's lovely through ball found Demarai Gray, who tucked past Nick Pope for his third goal of the season.

It completed an amazing turnaround for Rafael Benitez's side, who now sit level with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on 10 points after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

A dramatic game was also punctuated by moments of controversy when Mee was body-checked by Richarlison, who escaped punishment. Burnley defender James Tarkowski seemed to exact revenge on the Brazilian with a full-blooded challenge by the sidelines.

But, in both cases, referee Martin Atkinson deemed there was no foul, let alone further punishment.

Benitez was particularly incensed by the tackle on the Everton forward, who was operating up front on his own in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to miss two-three weeks with thigh and toe injuries.

The Everton boss, however, will be pleased his side came through a tough encounter without their top scorer as an exciting start to the season continued.

Burnley are still searching for their first win and remain 18th with a single point.

Townsend the architect of stunning win

The reaction from home fans to this success was in stark contrast to the end of the first half, where Burnley edged an ugly encounter.

But, after also coming from behind to beat Southampton on the opening weekend by the same scoreline, Benitez once again showed he still has the magic touch.

On that occasion a tactical tweak turned the game in Everton's favour. This time it was Townsend who was the architect of a fine victory, which banished memories of their poor home form last season under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Townsend and Gray have been revelations since signing for the Toffees for a grand total of £1.7m this summer.

Their constant running has injected pace and versatility into the side and, on a day when Everton missed Calvert-Lewin and a 3-4-3 formation seemed to be misfiring, the pair showed why they are fast becoming fans' favourites.

They were largely silent in the first period, however, as Everton struggled to deal with a direct and robust Sean Dyche side.

Dwight McNeil, linked with a move to Everton in the transfer window and scorer of the winner here last season, served up a delicious cross to Chris Wood, who could not get a firm contact on his header. Mee and Josh Brownhill also went close.

But a sedate match sparked into life around the half-hour mark when the home crowd were quick to show their frustration with the players and tempers began to flare on the pitch.

Richarlison body-checked Mee, with Ashley Westwood and Seamus Coleman - who shrugged off a hamstring injury to start - arguing in the aftermath.

Tarkowski seemed to seek retribution by steaming through Richarlison on the touchline.

In the end, three Everton goals in 16 minutes, and a debut for new striker Salomon Rondon, proved the best response of all.

Player of the match Townsend Andros Townsend with an average of 7.81 Everton Everton Everton

Burnley Burnley Burnley Everton Avg Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 7.81 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 7.71 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 7.36 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 6.86 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 6.74 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 6.71 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 6.58 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 6.40 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 6.39 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 6.32 Squad number 12 Player name Digne Average rating 6.29 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 6.22 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 6.08 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 6.02 Burnley Avg Squad number 6 Player name Mee Average rating 5.89 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 5.84 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 5.76 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 5.53 Squad number 9 Player name Wood Average rating 5.47 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 5.43 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 5.41 Squad number 7 Player name Gudmundsson Average rating 5.41 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 5.38 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.33 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.09 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 4.75 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 4.56 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 4.55

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 3-4-3 1 Pickford 13 Mina 22 Godfrey 5 Keane 23 Coleman 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 12 Digne 14 Townsend 7 Richarlison 11 Gray 1 Pickford

13 Mina

22 Godfrey Substituted for André Gomes at 61' minutes

5 Keane

23 Coleman

16 Doucouré

6 Allan

12 Digne

14 Townsend Booked at 53mins

7 Richarlison Substituted for Rondón at 81' minutes

11 Gray Substituted for Iwobi at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

21 André Gomes

24 Gordon

25 Gbamin

26 Davies

33 Rondón Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 3 Taylor 7 Gudmundsson 18 Westwood 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 9 Wood 10 Barnes 1 Pope

2 Lowton

5 Tarkowski

6 Mee

3 Taylor

7 Gudmundsson Substituted for Lennon at 76' minutes

18 Westwood

8 Brownhill Booked at 47mins

11 McNeil

9 Wood Substituted for Rodriguez at 86' minutes

10 Barnes Substituted for Vydra at 76' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

13 Hennessey

17 Lennon

19 Rodriguez

20 Cornet

23 Pieters

26 Bardsley

27 Vydra

37 Thomas Referee: Martin Atkinson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 3, Burnley 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 3, Burnley 1. Post update Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Séamus Coleman. Post update Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Alex Iwobi replaces Demarai Gray. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez replaces Chris Wood. Post update Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Andros Townsend. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Richarlison. Post update Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes. Post update Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson. Post update Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Allan. Post update Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Keane. Post update Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Abdoulaye Doucouré is caught offside. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward