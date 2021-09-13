Premier League
EvertonEverton3BurnleyBurnley1

Everton 3-1 Burnley

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend beat Nick Pope with a stunning goal

Andros Townsend's brilliant goal capped another comeback win for Everton as victory over Burnley moved them level on points with the Premier League's top three.

Townsend, a free transfer arrival in the summer, also set up an equaliser for Michael Keane, whose header cancelled out Ben Mee's nodded finish on his 200th appearance for the Clarets.

Five minutes later, the Everton winger scored himself with a curling 25-yard finish into the top corner to send Goodison into delirium.

It got even better for the home fans as a minute later Abdoulaye Doucoure's lovely through ball found Demarai Gray, who tucked past Nick Pope for his third goal of the season.

It completed an amazing turnaround for Rafael Benitez's side, who now sit level with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on 10 points after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

A dramatic game was also punctuated by moments of controversy when Mee was body-checked by Richarlison, who escaped punishment. Burnley defender James Tarkowski seemed to exact revenge on the Brazilian with a full-blooded challenge by the sidelines.

But, in both cases, referee Martin Atkinson deemed there was no foul, let alone further punishment.

Benitez was particularly incensed by the tackle on the Everton forward, who was operating up front on his own in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to miss two-three weeks with thigh and toe injuries.

The Everton boss, however, will be pleased his side came through a tough encounter without their top scorer as an exciting start to the season continued.

Burnley are still searching for their first win and remain 18th with a single point.

Townsend the architect of stunning win

The reaction from home fans to this success was in stark contrast to the end of the first half, where Burnley edged an ugly encounter.

But, after also coming from behind to beat Southampton on the opening weekend by the same scoreline, Benitez once again showed he still has the magic touch.

On that occasion a tactical tweak turned the game in Everton's favour. This time it was Townsend who was the architect of a fine victory, which banished memories of their poor home form last season under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Townsend and Gray have been revelations since signing for the Toffees for a grand total of £1.7m this summer.

Their constant running has injected pace and versatility into the side and, on a day when Everton missed Calvert-Lewin and a 3-4-3 formation seemed to be misfiring, the pair showed why they are fast becoming fans' favourites.

They were largely silent in the first period, however, as Everton struggled to deal with a direct and robust Sean Dyche side.

Dwight McNeil, linked with a move to Everton in the transfer window and scorer of the winner here last season, served up a delicious cross to Chris Wood, who could not get a firm contact on his header. Mee and Josh Brownhill also went close.

But a sedate match sparked into life around the half-hour mark when the home crowd were quick to show their frustration with the players and tempers began to flare on the pitch.

Richarlison body-checked Mee, with Ashley Westwood and Seamus Coleman - who shrugged off a hamstring injury to start - arguing in the aftermath.

Tarkowski seemed to seek retribution by steaming through Richarlison on the touchline.

In the end, three Everton goals in 16 minutes, and a debut for new striker Salomon Rondon, proved the best response of all.

Player of the match

TownsendAndros Townsend

with an average of 7.81

Everton

  1. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    7.81

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    6.74

  6. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.71

  7. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.58

  8. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.40

  9. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    6.32

  11. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.29

  12. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    6.22

  13. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    6.02

Burnley

  1. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.76

  4. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.53

  5. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.47

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.43

  7. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.41

  9. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.38

  10. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.09

  12. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    4.75

  13. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    4.56

  14. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    4.55

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 13Mina
  • 22GodfreySubstituted forAndré Gomesat 61'minutes
  • 5Keane
  • 23Coleman
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 12Digne
  • 14TownsendBooked at 53mins
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 81'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forIwobiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 21André Gomes
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 26Davies
  • 33Rondón

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forLennonat 76'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 47mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 86'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forVydraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 20Cornet
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 3, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 3, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Alex Iwobi replaces Demarai Gray.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez replaces Chris Wood.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Andros Townsend.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Richarlison.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Allan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Gomes (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Keane.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Séamus Coleman tries a through ball, but Abdoulaye Doucouré is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 22:09

    What has been absolutely jaw-dropping from this game is how Burnley ended the game with just one player booked 😳

    • Reply posted by Rozza1980, today at 22:21

      Rozza1980 replied:
      They seem more interested in kicking their opponents off the field than playing a bit of football.

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 22:13

    Simple game.

    Things not quite gelling - make simple changes.

    Managerial brilliance and a fantastic turnaround.

    Players playing for the manager and boy does it show.

    We'll lose a few this season but it won't be for a lack of 100% effort.

    The 'Cyclops' brigade must be chewing their own entrails.

    If this is the 'boring' footy we're gonna be served , bring it on.

    Rafa doing what Carlo couldn't.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So Everton will qualify for the Europa League then. That will be an improvement on last season.

  • Comment posted by Waaaaaalsh, today at 22:08

    Great to see anti-football Burnley coming away with nothing once again. It’s strange that in the season where the rules appear to have been altered to suit their style of rugby that they’ll thankfully be relegated.

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 22:10

      mustardcustard replied:
      I wonder if Sean Dyche has some incriminating photos from the referees “conference” at Spearmint Rhino last year? 😬

  • Comment posted by Robster, today at 22:20

    I Wish Spurs had got Rafa as there manager. Some so called Everton fans hopefully will shut up now and give him the support he needs. You have a great club, a brilliant manager, and deserve success. I feel sorry for Rafa the stick he took when appointed. Well done Everton. Keep it going.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 22:25

      Pat Pending replied:
      Great Post mate.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jingles, today at 22:12

    Démaria Gray Andres Townsend.. very cheap and very cheerful 😀

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 22:24

    Anyone else tired of Burnley already?

    • Reply posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 22:39

      PhillyBlueBoy replied:
      Yup.

      Burnley fans in the main !

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 22:11

    An awful tackle by the Burnley player on Richarlison.
    How the ref didn't even deem it a foul beggars belief.
    Why didnt VAR looked at it?
    It's a clear red card any day of the week!

    • Reply posted by Gezariyah, today at 22:23

      Gezariyah replied:
      By the same token, Burnley were unlucky to be denied a penalty in the first half, very surprised VAR never got involved in that

  • Comment posted by thegeneralpublic, today at 22:16

    If Burnley think they are going to win games by chopping down the opposition then they are going to be in for a rude awakening.

    • Reply posted by mls, today at 22:21

      mls replied:
      They have been doing this for years

  • Comment posted by WJB, today at 22:20

    A couple of very bad tackles in there from Burnley not even a yellow ? Inconsistancy all the time from Refs ?

  • Comment posted by SunDeep, today at 22:11

    Congrats on keeping Man City out of the top four, Everton- long may it continue...

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:15

    Cracking game,lots of passion,almost throwback to the good old days of a blood&thunder encounter. MOTM? Townsend,brilliant goal,goal of the month,already contender for goal of the season..Well done both teams,the neutral wasn't disappointed with tonight's entertainment.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:31

      finnharpsman replied:
      Very good second half. Don't know how I stayed awake in the first.

  • Comment posted by higgipop, today at 22:14

    Rafa is the man, top six this season for Everton and maybe even higher. Liverpool and Everton looking strong. When was the last time we could say that. He is slowly but surely silencing the doubters.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think you said it last season

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:10

    Looks like the Burnley goal acted like the “kick in the butt” that got Everton going. Burnley’s defence was a brick wall the first hour.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 22:10

    Burnley have some decent players. If they focussed less on trying to injure the opposite players they make win a game or 2.

    Dreadful reffing tonight. Really inconsistent!

    Loving Benitez work on our blues.
    Seeing the NSNO identity creeping back in.

    Screamer from Townsend - what a beauty.

    Loving Gray - quickly growing to be my favourite.

    COYB

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 22:19

      BBC123 replied:
      Andros scoring his annual screamer. He'll probably be silent for the rest of the year unfortunately...

      That said, him and Gray have been good signings. Restores a bit of sanity after Moshiri thought he could recreate Real Madrid on a B-film budget.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 22:26

    Martin Atkinson should watch replays of those potentially career ending tackles that went unpunished on TV tomorrow.

    A totally shameful performance from him. The chief referee needs to haul him in to explain himself.

    • Reply posted by strangely67, today at 22:32

      strangely67 replied:
      The same referee that sent off Xhaka for a 2 footed lunge that missed player but was out of control so rightly given marching orders. Go through a player 2 footed and take a lump out of him, not even a yellow card. Atkinson is one of a number of rotten refs - best league worst refs

  • Comment posted by MikeyMann, today at 22:11

    Wouldn't have come back to win last season, so well done Blues

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 22:14

    OK, we looked confused with three at the back, but it's really good to see Rafa yet again changing things when needed. Good result in the end :)

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 22:22

    How on earth is Martin Atkinson still a premier league referee? … embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:18

    Watching Burnley is like watching an episode of Peaky Blinders when they are involved in a big gang war!

    • Reply posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 22:28

      Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week replied:
      They punch above their weight, quite literally sometimes

  • Comment posted by lanterne rogue, today at 22:12

    Gray was the best transfer of the summer. Hands down. Nothing compares.

    Great to this talented young player back at his best.

    • Reply posted by WJB, today at 22:24

      WJB replied:
      You know I was watching a documentary 2 yrs ago about up and comng English talent and they taalked highly of Sancho , Foden , Hudson odoi , and Gray , well if Jadon is worth £75 million more than Gray I think we hit the jackpot.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 13th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4310113810
2Chelsea431091810
3Liverpool431091810
4Everton4310104610
5Man City4301