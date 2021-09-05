Match ends, San Marino 1, Poland 7.
Poland warmed up for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier with England by smashing San Marino to stay second behind Gareth Southgate's Group I leaders.
Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice, with Karol Swiderski and Karol Linetty also netting in the first half.
Nicola Nanni pulled one back with San Marino's first home World Cup qualifying goal in eight years.
Substitute Adam Buksa then stole the show, scoring a hat-trick to make it four goals in two Poland caps.
Line-ups
San Marino
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Benedettini
- 2D'Addario
- 16FabbriSubstituted forContiat 66'minutes
- 11BrolliSubstituted forCevoliat 45'minutes
- 6RossiSubstituted forTomassiniat 39'minutesBooked at 40mins
- 13Grandoni
- 21LunadeiBooked at 42mins
- 8Golinucci
- 22MularoniBooked at 57mins
- 19NanniBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPalazziat 73'minutes
- 7VitaioliSubstituted forHirschat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Palazzi
- 4Tomassini
- 5Cevoli
- 9Bernardi
- 10Tomassini
- 12Benedettini
- 14Zafferani
- 15Conti
- 17Golinucci
- 18Ceccaroli
- 20Hirsch
- 23Zavoli
Poland
Formation 3-5-2
- 1SzczesnySubstituted forSkorupskiat 45'minutes
- 2Piatkowski
- 6Helik
- 4Kedziora
- 19Kaminski
- 17Szymanski
- 8LinettySubstituted forFrankowskiat 79'minutes
- 16ModerSubstituted forSliszat 45'minutes
- 23PuchaczSubstituted forZalewskiat 66'minutes
- 11Swiderski
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forBuksaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dawidowicz
- 5Bednarek
- 7Józwiak
- 10Krychowiak
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 14Buksa
- 15Glik
- 18Zalewski
- 20Slisz
- 21Frankowski
- 22Dragowski
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, San Marino 1, Poland 7.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 1, Poland 7. Adam Buksa (Poland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 1, Poland 6. Adam Buksa (Poland) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Piatkowski with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Damian Dawid Szymanski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski.
Post update
Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).
Post update
Bartosz Slisz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino).
Post update
Bartosz Slisz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino).
Post update
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Giacomo Conti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Buksa (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karol Swiderski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).
Post update
Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Buksa (Poland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.
Post update
Nicola Zalewski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.