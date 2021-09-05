World Cup Qualifying - European
San MarinoSan Marino1PolandPoland7

San Marino 1-7 Poland: Buksa stars as Poland smash San Marino

Last updated on .From the section Football

Adam Buksa scores for Poland in San Marino
Adam Buksa's hat-trick came after he netted on his debut in his country's 4-1 win over Albania on Thursday

Poland warmed up for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier with England by smashing San Marino to stay second behind Gareth Southgate's Group I leaders.

Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice, with Karol Swiderski and Karol Linetty also netting in the first half.

Nicola Nanni pulled one back with San Marino's first home World Cup qualifying goal in eight years.

Substitute Adam Buksa then stole the show, scoring a hat-trick to make it four goals in two Poland caps.

Line-ups

San Marino

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Benedettini
  • 2D'Addario
  • 16FabbriSubstituted forContiat 66'minutes
  • 11BrolliSubstituted forCevoliat 45'minutes
  • 6RossiSubstituted forTomassiniat 39'minutesBooked at 40mins
  • 13Grandoni
  • 21LunadeiBooked at 42mins
  • 8Golinucci
  • 22MularoniBooked at 57mins
  • 19NanniBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPalazziat 73'minutes
  • 7VitaioliSubstituted forHirschat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Palazzi
  • 4Tomassini
  • 5Cevoli
  • 9Bernardi
  • 10Tomassini
  • 12Benedettini
  • 14Zafferani
  • 15Conti
  • 17Golinucci
  • 18Ceccaroli
  • 20Hirsch
  • 23Zavoli

Poland

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1SzczesnySubstituted forSkorupskiat 45'minutes
  • 2Piatkowski
  • 6Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 19Kaminski
  • 17Szymanski
  • 8LinettySubstituted forFrankowskiat 79'minutes
  • 16ModerSubstituted forSliszat 45'minutes
  • 23PuchaczSubstituted forZalewskiat 66'minutes
  • 11Swiderski
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forBuksaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 5Bednarek
  • 7Józwiak
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 14Buksa
  • 15Glik
  • 18Zalewski
  • 20Slisz
  • 21Frankowski
  • 22Dragowski
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home7
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, San Marino 1, Poland 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, San Marino 1, Poland 7.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! San Marino 1, Poland 7. Adam Buksa (Poland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski with a cross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! San Marino 1, Poland 6. Adam Buksa (Poland) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Piatkowski with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Damian Dawid Szymanski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski.

  6. Post update

    Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

  8. Post update

    Bartosz Slisz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino).

  10. Post update

    Bartosz Slisz (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Giacomo Conti.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Buksa (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karol Swiderski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).

  16. Post update

    Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Buksa (Poland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.

  20. Post update

    Nicola Zalewski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia4310116510
2Portugal431084410
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland401347-31
5Azerbaijan401336-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France52306339
2Finland31204315
3Ukraine50506605
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan402236-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55001701715
2Israel5311146810
3Scotland52218538
4Austria5212912-37
5Faroe Islands5014213-111
6Moldova5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey5320157811
2Netherlands53111651110
3Norway531174310
4Montenegro521289-17
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar5005220-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia531184410
2Croatia531151410
3Slovenia52124407
4Slovakia51315506
5Malta511369-34
6Cyprus511316-54

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories