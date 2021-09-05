Last updated on .From the section Football

Adam Buksa's hat-trick came after he netted on his debut in his country's 4-1 win over Albania on Thursday

Poland warmed up for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier with England by smashing San Marino to stay second behind Gareth Southgate's Group I leaders.

Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice, with Karol Swiderski and Karol Linetty also netting in the first half.

Nicola Nanni pulled one back with San Marino's first home World Cup qualifying goal in eight years.

Substitute Adam Buksa then stole the show, scoring a hat-trick to make it four goals in two Poland caps.