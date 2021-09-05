World Cup Qualifying - European
BelgiumBelgium3Czech RepCzech Republic0

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic: Romelu Lukaku marks 100th cap with goal

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has been Belgium's record goalscorer since the age of 24

Romelu Lukaku celebrated his 100th Belgium cap with his 67th international goal in a comfortable win over the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifying.

The Chelsea striker, 28, raced onto a Hans Vanaken through ball to score with a first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Vanaken then set up Eden Hazard to score his first international goal since November 2019.

Lukaku flicked the ball on for Alexis Saelemaekers to score Belgium's third.

Lukaku is the sixth Belgian to win 100 caps, although he is still well behind current team-mate Jan Vertonghen's record of 132 (and counting).

Hazard is Belgium's second top scorer ever with 33 goals, less than half of Lukaku's total.

Lukaku was also booked which means he will miss Wednesday's game with Belarus in Russia - and can instead return to London now.

Belgium top Group E on 13 points from five games, six points clear of the second-placed Czechs. Wales, on six points, have two games in hand though.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Denayer
  • 5VertonghenBooked at 19mins
  • 21Castagne
  • 6WitselBooked at 71mins
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forDendonckerat 81'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
  • 17VanakenSubstituted forLukebakioat 81'minutes
  • 9LukakuBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBatshuayiat 81'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Boyata
  • 7Trossard
  • 12Sels
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Lukebakio
  • 15Saelemaekers
  • 16Foket
  • 18Praet
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Vanheusden
  • 23Batshuayi

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1VaclikSubstituted forStanekat 14'minutes
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Kasa
  • 6Kalas
  • 13Mateju
  • 22Soucek
  • 9Holes
  • 8PesekSubstituted forZmrhalat 66'minutes
  • 7BarakBooked at 21minsSubstituted forKralat 76'minutes
  • 19HlozekSubstituted forWiesnerat 77'minutes
  • 20VydraSubstituted forTeclat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sacek
  • 3Havel
  • 10Tecl
  • 11Dolezal
  • 12Sadílek
  • 15Zmrhal
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Jemelka
  • 18Wiesner
  • 21Kral
  • 23Nguyen
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Kral with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomás Wiesner (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Wiesner with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomás Wiesner (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dodi Lukébakio (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alex Kral (Czech Republic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Dodi Lukébakio replaces Hans Vanaken.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Leander Dendoncker replaces Youri Tielemans.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Filip Kasa.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Czech Republic. Ales Mateju tries a through ball, but Tomás Wiesner is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomás Wiesner replaces Adam Hlozek.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Alex Kral replaces Antonin Barak.

  20. Booking

    Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

