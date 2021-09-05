Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Austria, Gauld, Rangers, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Captain Andy Robertson and a number of other Scotland players carrying knocks will be assessed before Tuesday's World Cup qualifier with Austria in Vienna. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson draws praise from national skipper Robertson following Saturday's 1-0 win over Moldova. (Sun)
Assistant coach John Carver says defender Grant Hanley has been "a rock" since breaking back into the Scotland squad last year. (Herald - suspension required)
David Alaba admits all is not well in the Austria camp as they prepare to host the Scots on Tuesday after losing their previous match 5-2 to Israel. (Record)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has vowed to attack Austria. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Ryan Gauld has re-affirmed his desire to break into the Scotland squad after the 25-year-old's third assist, to add to four goals, helped secure Vancouver Whitecaps a win over Austin. (Record)
The midfielder has been hailed as the 'Gauldfather' by Whitecaps supporters. (Sun)
Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi impressed for Romania in their 2-0 win against Liechtenstein, providing an assist for Cristian Manea's clinching goal. (Record)
But Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara missed Finland's 1-0 defeat of Kazakhstan due to suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Rangers captain James Tavernier is struggling to get his sense of taste back as he deals with the effects of long Covid. (Sun)
Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is a transfer target for an English Championship club. (Courier - subscription required)
And Blackpool are expected to bid for Fuchs. (Courier, print edition)
Forward Eetu Vertainen is expected to debut for St Johnstone in Saturday lunchtime's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers. (Courier - subscription required)