Captain Andy Robertson and a number of other Scotland players carrying knocks will be assessed before Tuesday's World Cup qualifier with Austria in Vienna. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson draws praise from national skipper Robertson following Saturday's 1-0 win over Moldova. (Sun) external-link

Assistant coach John Carver says defender Grant Hanley has been "a rock" since breaking back into the Scotland squad last year. (Herald - suspension required) external-link

David Alaba admits all is not well in the Austria camp as they prepare to host the Scots on Tuesday after losing their previous match 5-2 to Israel. (Record) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has vowed to attack Austria. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Ryan Gauld has re-affirmed his desire to break into the Scotland squad after the 25-year-old's third assist, to add to four goals, helped secure Vancouver Whitecaps a win over Austin. (Record) external-link

The midfielder has been hailed as the 'Gauldfather' by Whitecaps supporters. (Sun) external-link

Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi impressed for Romania in their 2-0 win against Liechtenstein, providing an assist for Cristian Manea's clinching goal. (Record) external-link

But Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara missed Finland's 1-0 defeat of Kazakhstan due to suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers captain James Tavernier is struggling to get his sense of taste back as he deals with the effects of long Covid. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is a transfer target for an English Championship club. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

And Blackpool are expected to bid for Fuchs. (Courier, print edition)