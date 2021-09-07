Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The 16,000 spectators in attendance at Windsor Park will be the most at a Northern Ireland game since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Irish Football Association has defended ticket prices for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Switzerland on Wednesday.

Windsor Park will operate at a reduced capacity for the game, with 16,000 spectators set to attend.

The chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs said it had raised issues around pricing with the IFA.

"It is clear that many fans feel that ticket pricing has reached 'tipping point'," said Gary McAllister.

"We have consistently argued that Northern Ireland match tickets must be affordable for as many people as possible. By making matches affordable, particularly for families, it creates the next generation of lifelong fans.

"We have raised the issue of pricing with the IFA, most recently with the new IFA President, Conrad Kirkwood, and the Chief Operating Officer, Sean Murphy, and also during a consultation on the next IFA Strategy.

"We've also raised our concerns about the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and where it has left many fans during a number of meetings this year."

For those with GAWA Official membership, three-match bundles had been advertised between £112.50-£145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.

Individual match prices for Wednesday's qualifier with Switzerland began at £52.

The GAWA Official membership scheme had been introduced with variable attendances amid the Covid-19 in place of the Campaign Card, which guaranteed supporters seat block booking for competitive matches.

"Tickets are priced based on category of game and Wednesday's match is a Category A game," read an IFA statement.

"The price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018-19.

"Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers in November, fans were told that the price of individual general ticket sales for Lithuania will be lower, while Italy will also be a Category A game.

"We are very encouraged by the uptake on the GAWA Official membership scheme which allowed members to realise a 22% reduction across a three-match bundle as well as range of other special discounts.

"General admission tickets for Wednesday's big game only went on sale last Friday and it is now almost sold out but we still have a limited amount of tickets available.

"We intend to re-open the GAWA Official membership ahead of our final two home World Cup qualifying games and, health situation permitting, Campaign Cards will resume as normal for 2022."

We want to give fans value for money - Baraclough

When asked by BBC Sport about fans' concerns surrounding ticket pricing, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said neither him nor his players "take their support for granted".

"It's a difficult time for football clubs and national organisations, and for individuals," said Baraclough.

"We totally understand that but we have got to get back to some sort of normality, and 16,000 fans in the National Stadium tomorrow night - magnificent.

"The support that we are going to get from the stands and from people watching on TV at home, to have that support is unbelievable and we never take that support for granted. Hopefully we can give them value for money and hopefully they can go away with a smile on their faces."

Ian Baraclough is in his first qualification campaign as manager

The issue of ticket prices has also been raised by Democratic Unionist Party MLA David Hilditch, who said he had contacted Kirkwood about a meeting surrounding the pricing of future games.

"I have been inundated with complaints from disgruntled supporters in relation to the increasing cost of a ticket to the forthcoming internationals and the range of pricing for the games, including the membership of GAWA Official payment to access tickets," said the east Antrim MLA.

"The cost for a family can now be in the excess of £200 which is totally unfeasible and this significant hike in cost is outpricing dedicated supporters."