Odsonne Edouard, Emerson Royal, Marc Cucurella and Takehiro Tomiyasu are among more than 10 players who could make their Premier League debuts this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo is bound to be the centre of Premier League attention this weekend if, as expected, he is involved for Manchester United for the first time in 12 years.

His second debut for the club is the star attraction among Saturday's eight fixtures but there are plenty of other new faces who could be featuring for their new clubs for the first time in this latest round of games.

From the striker whose old fans "would have given the keys to their car to drive him away" to the winger who was playing it "safe" at his old club, BBC Sport looks at some of the new players in the Premier League after a flurry of late signings at the end of the summer transfer window.

Maxwel Cornet (Burnley)

Maxwel Cornet has Champions League experience for Lyon

Maxwel Cornet is a very rare kind of Burnley signing after joining for £12.85m two days before the deadline. He is the first foreign player signed from abroad for the first team since Steven Defour in 2016.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international can play on the wing or at full-back (usually on the left) and scored 51 goals in 252 appearances for Lyon.

Cornet was only due to meet Burnley manager Sean Dyche for the first time when he returned from international duty this week.

Dyche said he will be given a chance to settle in - but Cornet is eligible to face Everton on Monday.

Wales right-back Connor Roberts could also play after joining from Swansea.

Salomon Rondon (Everton)

Salomon Rondon ended last season on loan at CSKA Moscow (while Rafael Benitez was not managing anybody)

Is Rafael Benitez even managing a club if they do not sign Salomon Rondon?

He brought him to Newcastle in 2018, Dalian Professional in 2019 and now Everton in 2021.

The 31-year-old Venezuela striker has scored 26 goals in 61 games under the Spaniard.

Rondon says he hopes to help Dominic Calvert-Lewin rather than seeing him as a rival for a place.

"He scored three goals in three games, I am coming to help the team and help him have possibilities [to score]," said Rondon.

"The most important thing is to support my team-mates, fight with defenders, when the ball comes play simple and go into the box."

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (r) played for Japan during the international break

Arsenal spent £16m to sign Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna.

The 22-year-old played 60 times in Italy's top flight, having previously had spells in Japan and Belgium.

He played about two-thirds of his games at Bologna as a right-back - although can also play in the centre. That gives him plenty of opportunity to get in the team currently bottom of the Premier League.

He had injury problems in Italy and only played nine minutes of club football this season after returning from the Olympics - but is expected to be in the Arsenal squad to face Norwich this weekend, a game featuring two teams without a point this season.

"We needed a full-back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre-back, can play in a back three," said boss Mikel Arteta. "Tomi has this capacity."

Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace)

Odsonne Edouard (r) had already played 11 times for Celtic this season, scoring three goals, before his move to Palace

Crystal Palace made Odsonne Edouard their joint third-most expensive player when they signed him from Celtic for £14m.

The Frenchman scored 89 goals - and provided 39 assists - in 179 appearances for the Scottish side.

Palace will hope they get the Edouard that Celtic fans loved in his first three seasons there.

The 23-year-old won three league titles and two trebles at Celtic and was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2018-19 - and was being valued at £30m.

But former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on transfer deadline day: "Every single Celtic fan I know would have given the keys to their car to drive him away. A lot would have said 'get him out of here'. He hasn't been working that hard, he probably will at Crystal Palace."

Odsonne is a good dribbler, finisher and can hold the ball up. Palace fans will hope they can see this against Tottenham on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

Unlike other Brazilians, Emerson Royal can play this weekend because he was not called up to the national squad

Brazil right-back Emerson Royal had a busy summer.

In June he joined Barcelona for £7.7m, in July he played in the Copa America, losing the final to Argentina, and in August he joined Spurs for £25.8m.

The 22-year-old could make his Spurs debut on Saturday against Crystal Palace, a chance boosted by the fact he trained with the club during the international break and several players picked up injuries while away with their countries.

At 6ft, Royal has more physical presence than many wing-backs and he is good in the air. He enjoys getting forward, although there have been questions about the defensive side of his game.

He made 79 appearances for Real Betis before Barca activated a buy-back clause, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Daniel James (Leeds)

Daniel James (r) played for Wales this week in the international break

Daniel James will finally make his Leeds United debut - possibly against Liverpool on Sunday - over two-and-a-half years after thinking he had joined the club.

In January 2019 he had signed the paperwork, had a medical, posed with the shirt and had interviews about joining Leeds - but his then club Swansea pulled out at the last minute.

James, 23, joined Manchester United that summer. He started off brightly but went off the boil, ending with nine goals in 74 appearances.

He admitted he started to play "safe" in games with United, not the most useful thing for a pacy winger, who will now have the chance to get his career going again at Elland Road.

Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

Marc Cucurella only made one substitute appearance for Getafe this season

It may have gone slightly under the radar, but Brighton's £15.4m signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe could be an astute one.

He has played for Barcelona and Spain's senior national team (albeit only once each) and has been a La Liga regular for the past three seasons with Eibar and Getafe.

Cucurella is a high-energy, good passer of the ball who is not afraid to put in a tackle.

The 23-year-old winger can also play at left-back, meaning he could be an ideal candidate to play at wing-back under Graham Potter.

Nikola Vlasic (West Ham)

Croatia international Nikola Vlasic has made more than 250 appearances at club level

Nikola Vlasic will hope his second spell in England is more memorable than his first.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has won 29 caps for Croatia, has joined West Ham from CSKA Moscow for an initial £26.8m, potentially rising by £7.7m.

He made 19 appearances for Everton in 2017-18, but his only two goals came in the Europa League.

"I'm a much better player and my mentality is not the same as when I was 19," he said. "It's four years since I was in the Premier League and I really feel like I need to prove something to myself."

He is one of three potential West Ham debutants, along with Czech midfielder Alex Kral - the third ex-Slavia Prague player at the club - and £29.8m former Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.

Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Saul, who was not in the Spain squad, was with Chelsea over the international break

Chelsea boosted their already impressively stacked squad with the loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

He will now compete with Uefa player of the year Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, who was also on the three-man shortlist, and three-time Champions League winner Mateo Kovacic.

Saul, 26, has played 340 matches for Atletico - including helping them to last season's La Liga title - and scored 43 goals.

A box-to-box midfielder capable of helping the defence or supporting the attack, Saul is also versatile and has filled in at right-back on occasion for Atletico.

Chelsea play Aston Villa on Saturday.

