Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Head coach Steve Clarke believes Scotland are on track to reach the World Cup. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn was not Clarke's first choice for a late call-up to the Scotland squad but the national boss insists there are no issues between him and any players. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston missed out on a Scotland call-up on medical grounds while Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer cited family reasons for being unable to answer a late call-up. (Record) external-link

Franco Foda plays down suggestions his job as Austria coach is on the line ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Denmark were presented with a Scotland top with 'Eriksen 10' on the back following last week's meeting of the two nations as Christian Eriksen continues his recovery from collapsing with cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. (Sun) external-link

Inter Miami forward Lewis Morgan hopes being double vaccinated against Covid-19 can boost his chances of getting back in the Scotland squad. (Record) external-link

Glen Kamara insists his focus has always been on Rangers amid transfer interest in the Finland midfielder. (Sun) external-link

Kamara, 25, remains open to a new contract at Rangers, saying: "Let's see what happens." (Record) external-link

New midfield signing Juninho Bacuna has been included in Rangers' Europa League squad but defender Jack Simpson has not. (Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic captain Jackie McNamara believes his former club can be successful, despite the departures of Kristoffer Ajer, Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Defender Shay Logan says he knew it was time to leave Aberdeen when Derek McInnes departed as manager. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link