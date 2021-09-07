Glasgow City v Servette Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander has extended her Glasgow City contract until 2024

Women's Champions League: Glasgow City v Servette Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Wednesday, 8 September Kick-off: 15:10 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow City are aiming to win their Champions League play-off with Servette without the need for extra-time, says goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

The sides drew 1-1 in last week's first leg, with a place in the group stage the prize for the eventual winner.

Defending champions City warmed up for the second leg with a 6-0 opening SWPL1 win against Motherwell on Sunday.

"We want to make sure we try and win over 90 minutes," said Alexander, who has signed a new deal until 2024.

"We know that we can perform a lot better [than the first leg]. We can be better in possession. We know that they have threats but I don't think we properly showed what we can do."

Team news

Hayley Lauder is City's only absentee through injury, with the Scotland forward getting closer to a return.

Interim head coach Grant Scott has made changes over recent games to deal with "normal early season strains".

"We're rotating the squad quite a lot at the moment," he said. "Everyone that's in the group just now looks ready to play. They're all chomping at the bit."

What did we learn about Servette?

Jade Boho Sayo put Servette ahead in Switzerland early in the second half but Clare Shine brought Glasgow level.

And Scott said: "We felt we underachieved a little bit in the first half. Credit to Servette, they stopped us playing our normal game of build-up through the back.

"Their game plan to stop us from playing the way that we would like to probably worked for them better than ours on the night. We didn't really foresee them doing that. They hadn't done that to any opponent in their previous matches.

"They were possibly a little bit quicker and physically stronger than I had given them credit for. Their goal came from a set play and most of their threats were from set plays."