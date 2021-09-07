Last updated on .From the section Football

St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton celebrates his eighth-minute opener

Scotland Under-21s were left frustrated after conceding late on to draw their first Euro 2023 qualifier with Turkey.

St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton steered in a half-volley to break the deadlock early, and the Scots were disciplined for the majority of the game in Bursa.

But Scot Gemmill's side failed to clear a corner in the 75th minute, allowing Enis Destan to force in an equaliser.

The Scots could have snatched it late on, but Zak Rudden and Middleton were both denied by Ersin Destanoglu.

The point leaves the Scots third in Group I, but they have played a game fewer than Belgium, who are top with six points.

Turkey started well against a Scottish side denied their England-based players because of Covid regulations, and Baris Yilmaz's low drive from distance skimmed just past the near post.

But in Scotland's first venture forward, Middleton's pop from range was parried into the path of Celtic's Adam Montgomery, who crossed first time for the St Johnstone forward to finish superbly.

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay was called into a goal-saving interception from a dangerous Ali Guneren cross, before opposing right-back Bunyamin Balci charged into the box and lashed a finish well over the bar just before the break.

Gemmill's side should have coupled their early first-half goal with one in the second when Turkey goalkeeper Destanoglu cleared straight into the path of James Scott, but the Hibernian man bent a close-range finish past the far post.

Scott was almost made to pay for the miss when Guneren's cross was glanced just wide by Gokdeniz Bayrakdar.

And the Hibernian forward had another sight of goal when his turn and shot was parried away by Destanoglu, and that was soon followed by a disallowed goal for Turkey when Bayrakdar's finish was flagged for offside.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser as the game progressed into the latter stages and got the goal they deserved when Destan scuffed in a finish from a corner that the Scots failed to clear.

The Scots could and should have won it, but Gemmill's attack were undone by three stunning stops from the home keeper and poor finishing.

Destanoglu who saved two close-range finishes from Rudden and another from Middleton in the closing stages in heroic fashion, before Middleton saw another effort go the wrong side of the near post.

BBC Scotland will show each of Scotland's Euro 2023 qualifiers live