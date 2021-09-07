Match ends, Turkey U21 1, Scotland U21 1.
Scotland Under-21s were left frustrated after conceding late on to draw their first Euro 2023 qualifier with Turkey.
St Johnstone's Glenn Middleton steered in a half-volley to break the deadlock early, and the Scots were disciplined for the majority of the game in Bursa.
But Scot Gemmill's side failed to clear a corner in the 75th minute, allowing Enis Destan to force in an equaliser.
The Scots could have snatched it late on, but Zak Rudden and Middleton were both denied by Ersin Destanoglu.
The point leaves the Scots third in Group I, but they have played a game fewer than Belgium, who are top with six points.
Turkey started well against a Scottish side denied their England-based players because of Covid regulations, and Baris Yilmaz's low drive from distance skimmed just past the near post.
But in Scotland's first venture forward, Middleton's pop from range was parried into the path of Celtic's Adam Montgomery, who crossed first time for the St Johnstone forward to finish superbly.
Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay was called into a goal-saving interception from a dangerous Ali Guneren cross, before opposing right-back Bunyamin Balci charged into the box and lashed a finish well over the bar just before the break.
Gemmill's side should have coupled their early first-half goal with one in the second when Turkey goalkeeper Destanoglu cleared straight into the path of James Scott, but the Hibernian man bent a close-range finish past the far post.
Scott was almost made to pay for the miss when Guneren's cross was glanced just wide by Gokdeniz Bayrakdar.
And the Hibernian forward had another sight of goal when his turn and shot was parried away by Destanoglu, and that was soon followed by a disallowed goal for Turkey when Bayrakdar's finish was flagged for offside.
The hosts pressed for an equaliser as the game progressed into the latter stages and got the goal they deserved when Destan scuffed in a finish from a corner that the Scots failed to clear.
The Scots could and should have won it, but Gemmill's attack were undone by three stunning stops from the home keeper and poor finishing.
Destanoglu who saved two close-range finishes from Rudden and another from Middleton in the closing stages in heroic fashion, before Middleton saw another effort go the wrong side of the near post.
BBC Scotland will show each of Scotland's Euro 2023 qualifiers live
Line-ups
Turkey U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Destanoglu
- 2Balci
- 3Esendemir
- 4Tagir
- 6Elmali
- 20Güneren
- 8GünesBooked at 28mins
- 7BayrakdarSubstituted forKörat 77'minutes
- 10BeyazBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAkgünat 45'minutes
- 15YilmazSubstituted forEyibilat 45'minutes
- 18AkmanSubstituted forDestanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Özkacar
- 9Destan
- 11Eyibil
- 13Gündüz
- 16Kör
- 17Akgün
- 19Gümüskaya
- 21Haspolat
- 23Tepe
Scotland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Sinclair
- 6Mayo
- 4Welsh
- 3DoigBooked at 37mins
- 2Ramsay
- 19WilliamsonBooked at 40mins
- 11Middleton
- 14Kelly
- 18KennedySubstituted forRuddenat 63'minutes
- 7ScottSubstituted forAndersonat 77'minutes
- 17MontgomeryBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMacKayat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Budinauckas
- 9Urain
- 10Rudden
- 12Stone
- 15Anderson
- 16MacKay
- 20Murray
- 22Hamilton
- 23Campbell
- Referee:
- Igor Pajac
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey U21 1, Scotland U21 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Batuhan Kör replaces Gökdeniz Bayrakdar.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Max Anderson replaces James Scott.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey U21 1, Scotland U21 1. Enis Destan (Turkey U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yusuf Can Esendemir.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Daniel MacKay replaces Adam Montgomery.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Zak Rudden replaces Kai Kennedy.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Yunus Akgün replaces Omer Faruk Beyaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Enis Destan replaces Ali Akman.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Erkan Eyibil replaces Baris Alper Yilmaz.
Second Half
Second Half begins Turkey U21 0, Scotland U21 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Turkey U21 0, Scotland U21 1.
Booking
Omer Faruk Beyaz (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ben Williamson (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Doig (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adam Montgomery (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Umut Günes (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey U21 0, Scotland U21 1. Glenn Middleton (Scotland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.