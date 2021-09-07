Euro U21 Qualifying
Turkey U21Turkey U2117:30Scotland U21Scotland U21
Venue: Bitci Timsah Park

Turkey U21 v Scotland U21

Tuesday 7th September 2021

  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210
  • North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U210Serbia U21Serbia U210
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210Denmark U21Denmark U210
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U2115:30Sweden U21Sweden U21
  • Finland U21Finland U2116:00Croatia U21Croatia U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2116:30Spain U21Spain U21
  • Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U2116:30Wales U21Wales U21
  • Italy U21Italy U2116:30Montenegro U21Montenegro U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2117:00Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:00Norway U21Norway U21
  • Russia U21Russia U2117:00Malta U21Malta U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway U2111003123
2Finland U2111003033
3Croatia U2111002023
4Austria U2121013303
5Azerbaijan U21100102-20
6Estonia U21200205-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2111006063
2Poland U2111002023
3Israel U2111002113
4Hungary U21100112-10
5Latvia U21100102-20
6San Marino U21100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta U2111004133
2Spain U2111004133
3Slovakia U2111003123
4Lithuania U21100113-20
5Northern Ireland U21100114-30
6Russia U21100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus U2121106064
2Greece U2121105054
3Iceland U2111002113
4Portugal U2111001013
5Belarus U21200213-20
6Liechtenstein U212002011-110

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2111004043
2Bulgaria U2111002023
3Wales U2110100001
4Moldova U21201102-21
5Netherlands U2100000000
6Gibraltar U21100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2122009186
2R. of Ireland U2121102024
3Montenegro U21311156-14
4Italy U2111003033
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21201124-21
6Luxembourg U214013111-101

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2122005056
2Kosovo U2111002023
3Slovenia U2121011103
4Albania U21210134-13
5England U2100000000
6Andorra U21300306-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2121104134
2Faroe Islands U2131113304
3Ukraine U2111001013
4Armenia U2121012203
5Serbia U21201101-11
6North Macedonia U21201103-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2122006156
2Denmark U2110100001
3Kazakhstan U21201113-21
4Scotland U2100000000
5Turkey U21100103-30
