Turkey U21 v Scotland U21

Turkey U21Turkey U2117:30Scotland U21Scotland U21
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Finland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Croatia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Austria U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|6
|Estonia U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Poland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Israel U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Hungary U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Latvia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|6
|San Marino U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Malta U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Spain U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Slovakia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Lithuania U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Northern Ireland U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|6
|Russia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cyprus U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Greece U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|4
|3
|Iceland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Portugal U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Belarus U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Bulgaria U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Wales U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Moldova U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|5
|Netherlands U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|R. of Ireland U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Montenegro U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|4
|Italy U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Kosovo U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Slovenia U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Albania U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|5
|England U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Andorra U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Faroe Islands U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Ukraine U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Armenia U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Serbia U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|6
|North Macedonia U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Denmark U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kazakhstan U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Scotland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Turkey U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0