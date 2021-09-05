Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying: Austria v Scotland Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer at 22:35

Two games into Scotland's triple-header and it's one win and one defeat.

Austria are next up on Tuesday in perhaps the most crucial match for Steve Clarke's side in World Cup qualifying Group F.

So, who should make the starting XI?