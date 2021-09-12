Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maria Thorisdottir scored less than two minutes into the second half for Manchester United

Manchester United spoiled Leicester City's homecoming at the King Power Stadium by claiming victory to maintain their winning start to the Women's Super League season.

Ella Toone's stunning long-range strike gave them a first-half lead before defender Maria Thorisdottir made it 2-0 minutes after the restart.

Leicester's Abbie McManus got one back against her former club, but substitute Martha Thomas restored United's two-goal lead.

United also hit the woodwork twice.

Newly-promoted Leicester, playing at home for the first time this season, were hoping to respond to their opening weekend defeat by Aston Villa.

But United, who now have two wins under new boss Marc Skinner, were full of attacking intent to silence the 4,473 fans in attendance.

Toone continued her impressive form, linking up dangerously with Leah Galton and Kirsty Hanson numerous times, before both Ona Batlle and Jackie Groenen struck the post.

The hosts had chances when Molly Pike was denied by goalkeeper Mary Earps and Natasha Flint fired wide.

However, United were dominant for large periods and would have considered it a near-perfect day were it not for the serious injury sustained by defender Millie Turner, who was taken off on a stretcher after receiving oxygen in the first half.

There were 4,473 in attendance at the King Power for Leicester's first home game of the season

Lifelong Leicester City fan Jonathan Morgan led his side out at the King Power

Home fans soaked up the atmosphere before kick-off, while a number of Manchester United fans made the trip