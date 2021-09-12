The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3

Leicester City 1-3 Man Utd: Man Utd spoil Leicester's homecoming with victory

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Man Utd celebrate
Maria Thorisdottir scored less than two minutes into the second half for Manchester United

Manchester United spoiled Leicester City's homecoming at the King Power Stadium by claiming victory to maintain their winning start to the Women's Super League season.

Ella Toone's stunning long-range strike gave them a first-half lead before defender Maria Thorisdottir made it 2-0 minutes after the restart.

Leicester's Abbie McManus got one back against her former club, but substitute Martha Thomas restored United's two-goal lead.

United also hit the woodwork twice.

Newly-promoted Leicester, playing at home for the first time this season, were hoping to respond to their opening weekend defeat by Aston Villa.

But United, who now have two wins under new boss Marc Skinner, were full of attacking intent to silence the 4,473 fans in attendance.

Toone continued her impressive form, linking up dangerously with Leah Galton and Kirsty Hanson numerous times, before both Ona Batlle and Jackie Groenen struck the post.

The hosts had chances when Molly Pike was denied by goalkeeper Mary Earps and Natasha Flint fired wide.

However, United were dominant for large periods and would have considered it a near-perfect day were it not for the serious injury sustained by defender Millie Turner, who was taken off on a stretcher after receiving oxygen in the first half.

Leicester at the King Power
There were 4,473 in attendance at the King Power for Leicester's first home game of the season
Leicester manager Jonathan Morgan
Lifelong Leicester City fan Jonathan Morgan led his side out at the King Power
Leicester fans at the King Power Stadium
Home fans soaked up the atmosphere before kick-off, while a number of Manchester United fans made the trip

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23PurfieldSubstituted forde Graafat 56'minutes
  • 7FlintBooked at 86mins
  • 3TierneySubstituted forMcManusat 56'minutes
  • 8Pike
  • 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDevlinat 45+3'minutes
  • 9SigsworthBooked at 74mins
  • 11PaulSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 5McManus
  • 10Devlin
  • 14de Graaf
  • 29Camwell
  • 34Smith
  • 37Brown
  • 41Powell
  • 43Brooks

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 18Hanson
  • 37StaniforthSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forRussoat 83'minutes
  • 7TooneBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 8Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 23Russo
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Jane Simms
Attendance:
4,473

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away33
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Devlin with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  6. Booking

    Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo replaces Leah Galton.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abbie McManus following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  16. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport