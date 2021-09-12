Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Manchester United spoiled Leicester City's homecoming at the King Power Stadium by claiming victory to maintain their winning start to the Women's Super League season.
Ella Toone's stunning long-range strike gave them a first-half lead before defender Maria Thorisdottir made it 2-0 minutes after the restart.
Leicester's Abbie McManus got one back against her former club, but substitute Martha Thomas restored United's two-goal lead.
United also hit the woodwork twice.
Newly-promoted Leicester, playing at home for the first time this season, were hoping to respond to their opening weekend defeat by Aston Villa.
But United, who now have two wins under new boss Marc Skinner, were full of attacking intent to silence the 4,473 fans in attendance.
Toone continued her impressive form, linking up dangerously with Leah Galton and Kirsty Hanson numerous times, before both Ona Batlle and Jackie Groenen struck the post.
The hosts had chances when Molly Pike was denied by goalkeeper Mary Earps and Natasha Flint fired wide.
However, United were dominant for large periods and would have considered it a near-perfect day were it not for the serious injury sustained by defender Millie Turner, who was taken off on a stretcher after receiving oxygen in the first half.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 22Plumptre
- 23PurfieldSubstituted forde Graafat 56'minutes
- 7FlintBooked at 86mins
- 3TierneySubstituted forMcManusat 56'minutes
- 8Pike
- 17Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDevlinat 45+3'minutes
- 9SigsworthBooked at 74mins
- 11PaulSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 5McManus
- 10Devlin
- 14de Graaf
- 29Camwell
- 34Smith
- 37Brown
- 41Powell
- 43Brooks
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 5Mannion
- 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
- 17Batlle
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 37StaniforthSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forRussoat 83'minutes
- 7TooneBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 3Thorisdottir
- 8Risa
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 23Russo
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
- Attendance:
- 4,473
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Manchester United Women 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Devlin with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Booking
Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martha Thomas following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo replaces Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abbie McManus following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
