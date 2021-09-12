Leicester City v Manchester United

Attempt missed. Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 7Flint
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 9Sigsworth
- 11Paul
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 5McManus
- 10Devlin
- 14de Graaf
- 29Camwell
- 34Smith
- 37Brown
- 41Powell
- 43Brooks
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 5Mannion
- 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
- 17Batlle
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 37Staniforth
- 11Galton
- 7Toone
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 3Thorisdottir
- 8Risa
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 23Russo
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Post update
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Millie Turner because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Molly Pike.
Post update
Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Match report to follow.