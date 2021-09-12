The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Leicester City v Manchester United

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 7Flint
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 11Paul

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 5McManus
  • 10Devlin
  • 14de Graaf
  • 29Camwell
  • 34Smith
  • 37Brown
  • 41Powell
  • 43Brooks

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 15'minutes
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 18Hanson
  • 37Staniforth
  • 11Galton
  • 7Toone

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 8Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 23Russo
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lachante Paul (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  3. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  6. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  9. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Millie Turner because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Molly Pike.

  17. Post update

    Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22006246
2Brighton Women22003036
3Man Utd Women21102024
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8Leicester City Women201112-11
9West Ham Women201113-21
10B'ham City Women200202-20
11Reading Women200205-50
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

