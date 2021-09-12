The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women2

Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham: 'Literally two hands' in Spurs winner says Gareth Taylor

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Rosella Ayane celebrates
Tottenham have won both of their Women's Super League games so far this season

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said it was "literally two hands" from Spurs forward Rosella Ayane which helped them grab a controversial late winner in the Women's Super League.

City, who suffered their first league defeat at home since April 2018, had led through Lauren Hemp's header.

Rachel Williams equalised before there was a clear handball from Ayane in the build-up to an 86th-minute winner.

"It's pretty incredible that we've not had that chalked off," said Taylor.

"We should have been out of sight by the time it gets to that and it should have been a consolation for them. But at the end of the day, it's something we don't want to happen.

"We want to improve the standards across the board. There were a few dodgy decisions tonight and that was certainly one of them.

"If the officials were to see that back, I'm pretty certain they would say the goal shouldn't have stood. I don't think it was one hand. It was literally two hands."

Last weekend there were a number of controversial decisions in the WSL, with Taylor among those supporting the introduction of goalline technology and video assistant referees.

However, the City boss said officials "did not need the third eye" to see Ayane's handball.

"It completely put Steph Houghton off clearing the ball. It doesn't help us," he added.

"We had it last season - the handball down at Chelsea that went against us, the penalty here against Chelsea that was never a penalty...

"We're only in round two and there's been some pretty contentious decisions that have happened in the game."

Rachel Williams scores
Spurs ended a 19-game unbeaten run for Manchester City in the WSL

The defeat was an upset to Manchester City's title challenge this season and capped off a disappointing week which saw them crash out of the Women's Champions League in the qualifying stage to Real Madrid.

They had been dominant in the first half - Hemp and Janine Beckie causing problems out wide, while Georgia Stanway hit the post before the break.

But despite taking the lead through Hemp's sixth-minute header, City failed to capitalise on their opportunities and Tottenham started brightly in the second half.

The visitors got the breakthrough when Williams reacted to slot in Chioma Ubogagu's cut-back and could have gone ahead when Jessica Naz fired wide following a mistake from City defender Alanna Kennedy.

The extraordinary scenes followed when Ayane clearly touched the ball with her outstretched arms as it was curled into the box. It bounced off City captain Steph Houghton before hitting the post then rolling over the line off the back of goalkeeper Taieb.

City players protested heavily in front of a stunned home crowd, but Tottenham held on to pick up their second victory of the season.

"I thought we earned an opportunity," said Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner when asked about the incident.

"Obviously we've created a crossing situation and from that we've managed to take an opportunity against a team who are tough to break down.

"We created several chances in that phase of the game so I thought we earned it. From what I've seen, it looked like Ros [Ayane] tried to head it and then we've had a shot."

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 14MorganBooked at 11minsSubstituted forAngeldalat 15'minutes
  • 6Houghton
  • 33KennedySubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 17Losada
  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 11BeckieSubstituted forParkat 62'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 12Angeldal
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3ZadorskySubstituted forHarropat 90+5'minutes
  • 29NevilleBooked at 90mins
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 4GreenSubstituted forUbogaguat 45'minutes
  • 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 82'minutes
  • 17SimonSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forAyaneat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
1,126

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  3. Booking

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kerys Harrop replaces Shelina Zadorsky because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by Karima Benameur, Manchester City Women. Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldal (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Jessica Naz because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Rachel Williams.

  20. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Tottenham Women22003126
5Aston Villa Women21103214
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Man City Women21015233
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

