Man City WomenManchester City Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women2

Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham: Extraordinary late winner gives Spurs win at City

Rosella Ayane celebrates
Tottenham have won both of their Women's Super League games so far this season

Tottenham upset title challengers Manchester City with a controversial late winner in their Women's Super League encounter at the Academy Stadium.

There was a clear handball by Spurs' Rosella Ayane in the box before it bounced back off City goalkeeper Karima Taieb and rolled over the line.

That gave Spurs a 2-1 lead with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Lauren Hemp had put City in front before Rachel Williams equalised.

It was a dominant first-half display from Gareth Taylor's side, who were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Women's Champions League earlier this week.

Hemp and Janine Beckie caused problems out wide throughout, while Georgia Stanway also hit the post before the break.

But despite taking the lead through Hemp's sixth-minute header, City failed to capitalise on their opportunities and Tottenham started brightly in the second half.

The visitors got the breakthrough when Williams reacted to slot in Chioma Ubogagu's cut-back and could have gone ahead when Jess Naz fired wide following a mistake from City defender Alanna Kennedy.

Extraordinary scenes followed when Ayane clearly touched the ball with her outstretched arms when it was curled into the box. It bounced off City captain Steph Houghton before hitting the post then rolling over the line off the back of goalkeeper Taieb.

City players protested heavily in front of a stunned home crowd, but Tottenham held on to pick up their second victory of the season.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 14MorganBooked at 11minsSubstituted forAngeldalat 15'minutes
  • 6Houghton
  • 33KennedySubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
  • 5Greenwood
  • 17Losada
  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 11BeckieSubstituted forParkat 62'minutes
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 12Angeldal
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3ZadorskySubstituted forHarropat 90+5'minutes
  • 29NevilleBooked at 90mins
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 4GreenSubstituted forUbogaguat 45'minutes
  • 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 82'minutes
  • 17SimonSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forAyaneat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
1,126

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  3. Booking

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kerys Harrop replaces Shelina Zadorsky because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by Karima Benameur, Manchester City Women. Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldal (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Jessica Naz because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Rachel Williams.

  20. Post update

    Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Tottenham Women22003126
5Aston Villa Women21103214
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Man City Women21015233
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

