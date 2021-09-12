Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham have won both of their Women's Super League games so far this season

Tottenham upset title challengers Manchester City with a controversial late winner in their Women's Super League encounter at the Academy Stadium.

There was a clear handball by Spurs' Rosella Ayane in the box before it bounced back off City goalkeeper Karima Taieb and rolled over the line.

That gave Spurs a 2-1 lead with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Lauren Hemp had put City in front before Rachel Williams equalised.

It was a dominant first-half display from Gareth Taylor's side, who were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Women's Champions League earlier this week.

Hemp and Janine Beckie caused problems out wide throughout, while Georgia Stanway also hit the post before the break.

But despite taking the lead through Hemp's sixth-minute header, City failed to capitalise on their opportunities and Tottenham started brightly in the second half.

The visitors got the breakthrough when Williams reacted to slot in Chioma Ubogagu's cut-back and could have gone ahead when Jess Naz fired wide following a mistake from City defender Alanna Kennedy.

Extraordinary scenes followed when Ayane clearly touched the ball with her outstretched arms when it was curled into the box. It bounced off City captain Steph Houghton before hitting the post then rolling over the line off the back of goalkeeper Taieb.

City players protested heavily in front of a stunned home crowd, but Tottenham held on to pick up their second victory of the season.