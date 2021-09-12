Match ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Tottenham upset title challengers Manchester City with a controversial late winner in their Women's Super League encounter at the Academy Stadium.
There was a clear handball by Spurs' Rosella Ayane in the box before it bounced back off City goalkeeper Karima Taieb and rolled over the line.
That gave Spurs a 2-1 lead with four minutes of normal time remaining.
Lauren Hemp had put City in front before Rachel Williams equalised.
It was a dominant first-half display from Gareth Taylor's side, who were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Women's Champions League earlier this week.
Hemp and Janine Beckie caused problems out wide throughout, while Georgia Stanway also hit the post before the break.
But despite taking the lead through Hemp's sixth-minute header, City failed to capitalise on their opportunities and Tottenham started brightly in the second half.
The visitors got the breakthrough when Williams reacted to slot in Chioma Ubogagu's cut-back and could have gone ahead when Jess Naz fired wide following a mistake from City defender Alanna Kennedy.
Extraordinary scenes followed when Ayane clearly touched the ball with her outstretched arms when it was curled into the box. It bounced off City captain Steph Houghton before hitting the post then rolling over the line off the back of goalkeeper Taieb.
City players protested heavily in front of a stunned home crowd, but Tottenham held on to pick up their second victory of the season.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 14MorganBooked at 11minsSubstituted forAngeldalat 15'minutes
- 6Houghton
- 33KennedySubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
- 5Greenwood
- 17Losada
- 7Coombs
- 10Stanway
- 11BeckieSubstituted forParkat 62'minutes
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 12Angeldal
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 13Ale
- 5Bartrip
- 3ZadorskySubstituted forHarropat 90+5'minutes
- 29NevilleBooked at 90mins
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 4GreenSubstituted forUbogaguat 45'minutes
- 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 82'minutes
- 17SimonSubstituted forGrahamat 61'minutes
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forAyaneat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 6Harrop
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 14Addison
- 16Graham
- 18Ubogagu
- 23Ayane
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Booking
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kerys Harrop replaces Shelina Zadorsky because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filippa Angeldal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Goal!
Own Goal by Karima Benameur, Manchester City Women. Manchester City Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 2.
Post update
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldal (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Jessica Naz because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Rachel Williams.
Post update
Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
