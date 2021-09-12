Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 2Sandvej
- 25Holloway
- 17Quinn
- 14Finn
- 8Robertson
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 9Ewens
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 6Simkin
- 11Pennock
- 12Smith
- 19Whipp
- 23Whelan
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 2Koivisto
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
- 9Lee
- 10Kaagman
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 8Connolly
- 11Babajide
- 13Stenson
- 16Brazil
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 32Adebowale
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).
Offside, Birmingham City Women. Jamie Finn tries a through ball, but Veatriki Sarri is caught offside.
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Back pass by Megan Walsh (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
(Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sarah Ewens (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harriet Scott.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
