Defending champions Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a comfortable victory over Everton in the Women's Super League.

Playing in front of more than 2,300 fans at Kingsmeadow, Emma Hayes' side put on a dominant display.

Last season's Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr scored twice in the second half after England international Fran Kirby had opened the scoring.

Substitute Beth England added a fourth from close range with her first touch.

After losing to Arsenal at the Emirates last week, Blues boss Hayes made three changes, with Kirby, Kerr and Wales' Sophie Ingles all starting.

Her selections paid off as Chelsea showed their attacking prowess with 27 shots in total in a match broadcast live on BBC Two.

Pernille Harder was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a number of chances inside the box, with the Denmark international also hitting the woodwork.

Everton, who finished fifth last season, have conceded four goals in successive games.