Match ends, Chelsea Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Defending champions Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a comfortable victory over Everton in the Women's Super League.
Playing in front of more than 2,300 fans at Kingsmeadow, Emma Hayes' side put on a dominant display.
Last season's Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr scored twice in the second half after England international Fran Kirby had opened the scoring.
Substitute Beth England added a fourth from close range with her first touch.
After losing to Arsenal at the Emirates last week, Blues boss Hayes made three changes, with Kirby, Kerr and Wales' Sophie Ingles all starting.
Her selections paid off as Chelsea showed their attacking prowess with 27 shots in total in a match broadcast live on BBC Two.
Pernille Harder was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a number of chances inside the box, with the Denmark international also hitting the woodwork.
Everton, who finished fifth last season, have conceded four goals in successive games.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 4BrightSubstituted forNouwenat 86'minutes
- 7Carter
- 16Eriksson
- 22Cuthbert
- 5IngleBooked at 75mins
- 10JiSubstituted forSpenceat 86'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 86'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 77'minutes
- 23Harder
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 8Leupolz
- 9England
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 29Fox
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1MacIver
- 14SørensenSubstituted forSeveckeat 80'minutes
- 5Bjorn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 28BennisonSubstituted forDaliat 80'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 22GalliSubstituted forDugganat 58'minutes
- 19Anvegard
- 11EmslieSubstituted forGauvinat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sevecke
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
- Attendance:
- 2,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Anna Anvegard (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Ji So-Yun.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Guro Reiten.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Millie Bright.
Post update
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Rikke Sevecke replaces Nicoline Sørensen.
