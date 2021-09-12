Match ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Arsenal's impressive start under new head coach Jonas Eidevall continued as they ruthlessly dispatched Reading in the Women's Super League.
The Gunners, who opened their domestic campaign with victory over defending champions Chelsea, scored three times in the space of 15 first-half minutes.
Jennifer Beattie headed the first at the Madejski Stadium before Beth Mead made it 2-0 with an instinctive finish.
Vivianne Miedema added the third before heading the fourth.
Miedema is in scintillating form.
Having made it to 100 Arsenal goals thanks to a hat-trick on Thursday in a Champions League qualifier against Slavia Prague, the Netherlands forward added a further two to take her WSL tally to three goals in two games this season.
As the scoreline suggests, this was a dominant performance by the Gunners, who are thriving under Eidevall.
Arsenal head into the international break with confidence sky high after Mead finished a largely one-sided match with two assists and one goal.
Reading were not helped by some poor defending but they were struck a blow before kick-off when experienced keeper Grace Moloney was injured in the warm-up.
Rhiannon Stewart stepped in to make her WSL debut and was forced into a save after 17 seconds as Arsenal quickly took control.
Royals boss Kelly Chambers will be encouraged by the way her side battled in the second half but it is two defeats out of two - with a fixture at Tottenham on 26 September up next.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Stewart
- 2BrysonSubstituted forJeonat 90'minutes
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 11Harding
- 4PeplowSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 53'minutes
- 23RoweBooked at 23mins
- 19Chaplen
- 12HarriesSubstituted forRoseat 65'minutes
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 6Rose
- 7Jeon
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 61'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 5Beattie
- 7CatleySubstituted forHennessyat 78'minutes
- 13WältiSubstituted forIwabuchiat 61'minutes
- 10Little
- 12MaanumSubstituted forHousseinat 86'minutes
- 9Mead
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 61'minutes
- 15McCabeBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 4Patten
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 23Iwabuchi
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
- 35Hennessy
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 1,127
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeon Ga-Eul (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Jeon Ga-Eul replaces Faye Bryson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Halle Houssein replaces Frida Maanum.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little.
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Alex Hennessy replaces Stephanie Catley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Stephanie Catley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Deanne Rose replaces Emma Harries.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.