Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4

Reading 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners score three first-half goals to continue winning WSL start

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's Beth Mead scores their second goal against Reading
Arsenal have won their opening two games of the 2021-22 Women's Super League season

Arsenal's impressive start under new head coach Jonas Eidevall continued as they ruthlessly dispatched Reading in the Women's Super League.

The Gunners, who opened their domestic campaign with victory over defending champions Chelsea, scored three times in the space of 15 first-half minutes.

Jennifer Beattie headed the first at the Madejski Stadium before Beth Mead made it 2-0 with an instinctive finish.

Vivianne Miedema added the third before heading the fourth.

Miedema is in scintillating form.

Having made it to 100 Arsenal goals thanks to a hat-trick on Thursday in a Champions League qualifier against Slavia Prague, the Netherlands forward added a further two to take her WSL tally to three goals in two games this season.

As the scoreline suggests, this was a dominant performance by the Gunners, who are thriving under Eidevall.

Arsenal head into the international break with confidence sky high after Mead finished a largely one-sided match with two assists and one goal.

Reading were not helped by some poor defending but they were struck a blow before kick-off when experienced keeper Grace Moloney was injured in the warm-up.

Rhiannon Stewart stepped in to make her WSL debut and was forced into a save after 17 seconds as Arsenal quickly took control.

Royals boss Kelly Chambers will be encouraged by the way her side battled in the second half but it is two defeats out of two - with a fixture at Tottenham on 26 September up next.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Stewart
  • 2BrysonSubstituted forJeonat 90'minutes
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Harding
  • 4PeplowSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 53'minutes
  • 23RoweBooked at 23mins
  • 19Chaplen
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forRoseat 65'minutes
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 6Rose
  • 7Jeon
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 61'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 5Beattie
  • 7CatleySubstituted forHennessyat 78'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forIwabuchiat 61'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forHousseinat 86'minutes
  • 9Mead
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 61'minutes
  • 15McCabeBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 4Patten
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein
  • 35Hennessy
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
1,127

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeon Ga-Eul (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Jeon Ga-Eul replaces Faye Bryson because of an injury.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Halle Houssein replaces Frida Maanum.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little.

  9. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Alex Hennessy replaces Stephanie Catley.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kim Little.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Stephanie Catley.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  17. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Deanne Rose replaces Emma Harries.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

