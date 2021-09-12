Reading v Arsenal

Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Stewart
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 11Harding
- 4Peplow
- 23RoweBooked at 23mins
- 19Chaplen
- 12Harries
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 6Rose
- 7Jeon
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 12Maanum
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 15McCabe
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 4Patten
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 23Iwabuchi
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
- 35Hennessy
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.
Post update
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).
Booking
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Stephanie Catley with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie Catley.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.
Match report to follow.