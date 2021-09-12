The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3

Reading v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Stewart
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Harding
  • 4Peplow
  • 23RoweBooked at 23mins
  • 19Chaplen
  • 12Harries
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 6Rose
  • 7Jeon
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 12Maanum
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 15McCabe

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 4Patten
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein
  • 35Hennessy
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.

  4. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

  6. Booking

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  12. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Stephanie Catley with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stephanie Catley.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Katie McCabe is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22006246
2Brighton Women22003036
3Man Utd Women21102024
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8Leicester City Women201112-11
9West Ham Women201113-21
10B'ham City Women200202-20
11Reading Women200205-50
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport