HeartsHeart of Midlothian0HibernianHibernian0

Hearts 0-0 Hibernian: Edinburgh derby ends in stalemate

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts' Josh Ginnelly (right) has a header saved by Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey
Hearts' Josh Ginnelly (right) has a header saved by Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey

Hearts and Hibernian failed in their bids to reclaim top spot in the Scottish Premiership after a fierce Edinburgh derby ended in a stalemate.

Both goalkeepers pulled off fine stops in a closely-matched contest at Tynecastle to keep the scores level and maintain both sides' unbeaten starts to the league season.

Hearts' Craig Gordon denied Martin Boyle twice before thwarting Kyle Magennis with a stunning stop, and Gary Mackay-Steven was rebuffed three times by Hibs' Matt Macey.

The draw leaves both capital clubs on 11 points, one behind leaders Rangers, and it means Hibs are unbeaten in their past four visits to Tynecastle.

Not since May 2018 had Hearts beaten Hibs at Tynecastle. Yet, despite their struggles to get the better of them on home turf, they had chalked up victories at Easter Road, and even at Hampden while a division below their rivals.

And early on, the main threats were coming from Robbie Neilson's side as they looked to leapfrog their rivals in the league.

Ben Woodburn ignored the attention of five white shirts to send a pot-shot just over. Liam Boyce's header missed the target. Stephen Kingsley met a corner before his goal-bound effort was cleared. And a rasping Mackay-Steven shot was pushed away.

Hibs were having most of the ball, but Joe Newell's cross which unexpectedly hit the top of the bar was their only real opportunity of the opening exchanges.

However, when they began to look after the ball better, the chances arrived. Boyle thumped in a long-range effort which Gordon palmed away, before the goalkeeper tipped around a post after the forward's frightening pace had stretched the defence.

The game was finely poised, and within a minute both sides had huge chances.

Hibs' Magennis found space but his close-range shot was weak. Then Mackay-Steven twice forced great saves from Macey - the first from point-blank range as the Hearts winger broke into the box.

Mackay-Steven had been Hearts most dangerous player, but that was his last say in the game as he went off on the hour mark. His replacement, Josh Ginnelly, soon directed a header on target which Macey pushed away.

Hibs had been very much second best since the break but, just as Hearts thought they were on top, they needed their goalkeeper to bail them out.

Moments after Alex Gogic drove a left-foot shot narrowly past, Kevin Nisbet's cutback found Magennis, but Scotland goalkeeper Gordon, at full stretch, managed to get his fingers to his skidding effort to divert it wide. A stunning stop.

The back and forth action continued right to the end. Nisbet volleyed wide for Hibs. Then Macey had to pull off another stop, this time from his own captain Paul Hanlon, who got into a mess trying to clear a cross and skewed towards his own net.

Nisbet and Megennis both forced further saves from Gordon as the desperation to find a winner continued, but in the end both had to settle for a point.

Man of the match - Ben Woodburn

Hearts' Ben Woodburn (left)
It could have gone to either goalkeeper, but Hearts' Woodburn (left) was at the source of most of the home side's good play, showing great touch and vision

What did we learn?

It's been a good start to the season for both sides, and the derby showed there's little between them.

Hearts have found two gems in Woodburn and Beni Baningime, and debutant Barrie McKay showed flashes of what he can add. But Gordon again was the hero for his side.

Hibs had their moments but were under more pressure than Jack Ross would have liked for much of the game. But, they showed a resilience and had chances to claim the three points, and are now four games unbeaten at the home of their rivals.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I thought it was a very entertaining match. Very exciting, end-to-end - I quite enjoyed it.

"There's a wee tinge of disappointment that we didn't take the three points but it shows how far we've come in the past 14,15 months."

Hibs manager Jack Ross: "I genuinely enjoyed it. I wanted to come here and win. Both sides had several opportunities. Both goalkeepers were terrific.

"It was just a really, really good game. Terrific atmosphere as well. Our supporters were magnificent. We had periods when we were really good and periods when we had to dig in and see out periods of pressure. We did both parts. To come here, stand up to it and take something is pleasing.

What's next?

Hibernian are at home to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, 18 September (15:00 BST), while at the same time Hearts are away to Ross County.

Player of the match

GordonCraig Gordon

with an average of 7.56

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    6.95

  3. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.34

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.12

  8. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    6.06

  9. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.77

  13. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.46

  14. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    5.43

Hibernian

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.10

  4. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    6.06

  5. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.99

  6. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.90

  7. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.79

  12. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.31

  13. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.98

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2SmithSubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
  • 6Baningime
  • 5Haring
  • 17CochraneBooked at 47mins
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMcKayat 71'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forGinnellyat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 18McKay
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 30Ginnelly

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 27CaddenSubstituted forWrightat 87'minutes
  • 7Magennis
  • 11NewellBooked at 56mins
  • 3Doig
  • 25ScottSubstituted forGogicat 45'minutes
  • 10Boyle
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 12Wood
  • 13Gogic
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,177

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taylor Moore.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexandros Gogic (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McGinn with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandros Gogic with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Magennis with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  11. Post update

    Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Matt Macey.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Chris Cadden.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Chris Cadden tries a through ball, but Kevin Nisbet is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Newell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

