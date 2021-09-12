Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1CardiffCardiff City2

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Cardiff City: Colwill leads Cardiff comeback

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Perry Ng clears the ball
Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy had been winless in his last five away league matches against Nottingham Forest

Teenager Rubin Colwill scored twice as Cardiff City came from behind to claim victory and keep Nottingham Forest winless and bottom of the Championship.

Lewis Grabban's first goal this season gave Forest the lead at the interval.

Colwill equalised within a minute of coming on as a substitute before firing home the 73rd-minute winner.

Forest have just one point from six games and have made their worst start to a season in 108 years, adding to the pressure on boss Chris Hughton.

Their fans made their displeasure known at the final whistle after Cardiff capped an impressive comeback that moves them up to eighth on 11 points.

Despite the pre-match talk being about Hughton's future, it was his former Republic of Ireland team-mate Mick McCarthy who was dealing with selection issues until kick-off.

Cardiff had lost midfielders Joe Ralls and Ryan Giles to injury and illness, and suffered another issue when Leandro Bacuna hurt his groin in the warm-up and was replaced by 20-year old academy product Sam Bowen in the starting line-up.

However, despite their preparation problems, Cardiff made a fast start at the City Ground.

In only the first minute Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba passed to Bluebirds forward James Collins, but he could not take advantage.

Another reprieve followed when Joel Bagan's looping header from Perry Ng's ball struck the crossbar, with Cardiff somehow unable to turn home the rebound.

Lyle Taylor twisted and fired over the bar with Forest's first chance, but they made no mistake with their second opportunity when Grabban swept home - via a slight deflection - after Max Lowe's run and cross.

Cardiff came close to equalising five minutes before the break, but Samba produced a fine save to deny Collins as he fired across goal.

The Bluebirds waited only 10 minutes into the second half before Wales forward Kieffer Moore and Colwill came on - and they combined to score just 53 seconds after their introduction with Colwill finishing after Moore headed the ball into his path.

Cardiff began to exert pressure on a Forest side with fragile confidence and Moore headed against the base of the post just moments after Samba again almost gifted a goal, but Mark Harris missed the target.

Samba made up for his mistake as he saved Aden Flint's header, but Moore again found Colwill who beat Samba from 20 yards with a fierce left-footed effort.

The second goal seemed to deflate the hosts, though Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips did have to save from Joe Lolley and Ryan Yates.

Cardiff held on comfortably despite six minutes of injury time and Djed Spence fired another chance over.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Spence
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 15Lowe
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 67'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 20Johnson
  • 7Grabban
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 8Colback
  • 10Carvalho
  • 17Mighten
  • 23Lolley

Cardiff

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Phillips
  • 38NgBooked at 77mins
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 21Pack
  • 37BowenSubstituted forColwillat 57'minutes
  • 6VaulksBooked at 33mins
  • 3Bagan
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forMooreat 56'minutes
  • 29M HarrisSubstituted forEvansat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McGuinness
  • 10Moore
  • 25Smithies
  • 27Colwill
  • 28Sang
  • 30Brown
  • 36Evans
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Kieron Evans replaces Mark Harris.

  4. Booking

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Perry Ng.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieffer Moore following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Brice Samba.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Bagan with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Post update

    Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sean Morrison following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Post update

    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 1. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aden Flint.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, today at 17:39

    Notts Forest lol. Currently on target to score less than 8 points this season. Things you love to see :)

  • Comment posted by X22332 , today at 17:38

    Cmon Cardiff

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Army, today at 17:30

    After watching that I cannot see us (Coventry City) having anything to worry about on Wednesday night. Prehistoric, dinosaur football, we will tear them a new one.

    • Reply posted by smudger, today at 17:34

      smudger replied:
      Please make sure you comment on here after the game when mighty Coventry tear us up .🏋️‍♀️

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 17:24

    Roy Keane for Forest.Lump on.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 17:23

    Cardiff should be playing in the Welsh league surely.Ditto Swansea and Newport.

    • Reply posted by smudger, today at 17:26

      smudger replied:
      Get a life Jim.

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 17:18

    I'm glad I'm not a Cardiff fan. Fancy having to watch that long ball, long throw, get it in the mixer and fight for it rubbish all game, every game.

    I'm glad I'm not a Forest fan either.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 17:25

      pete replied:
      Im glad I'm not sad enough to go onto threads about other teams games on a Sunday evening. Say hello to your mum for me, she'll be shouting you for dinner soon.

  • Comment posted by Trent Enders, today at 17:15

    Second half hoof ball from Forest, it's been like this for too long now, Hughton has been outclassed by every team we've played so far this season.
    We are poor and at this rate we're going down to League 1.

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 17:33

      manxie1954 replied:
      Hopefully...

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 17:14

    One shot on target.

    The shocking thing is, we scored from it.

  • Comment posted by HannahF1, today at 17:10

    Sabri Lamouchi not looking such a bad manager any more

  • Comment posted by Dr David Banner, today at 17:04

    Can't see how Hughton can survive after this latest defeat

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:30

      topo replied:
      He’s a proven decent manager. But you can’t make a silk purse etc. ....

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 17:02

    We are really good at losing 2-1. Correct score bet each week with Forest to loose, you will be quids in at this rate. We need to turn that scoreline round ASAP.

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 17:00

    See you Wednesday Cardiff looking forward to it

  • Comment posted by Whistleblower, today at 17:00

    Why should forest win, whether with Hopeless Hughton or not?
    NF is just a diddy club whose fans have ideas well above their station.
    You're not Leicester so get used to living in Leicester's shadow.

  • Comment posted by stanley, today at 16:56

    Forest shouldn't at the bottom time to change the manager

    • Reply posted by Ellis, today at 17:03

      Ellis replied:
      The manager is fine, your players are all useless though.

  • Comment posted by Happychap, today at 16:55

    Houghton was a good manager but was out of the game for too long and out of touch of the Championship his time has gone Forest have to bring in fresh ideas with this squad they should be in the top half they have gone backwards under Houghton he's had enough time to turn it around but they are back to square one should have bought a striker now overloaded with defenders and midfielders it's bad

    • Reply posted by Ellis, today at 17:03

      Ellis replied:
      Hughton

  • Comment posted by wozy, today at 16:55

    another management change coming ?

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 17:18

      manxie1954 replied:
      Please keep your manager NF.

  • Comment posted by grange_end_star, today at 16:52

    First goal this season by foot. Well done Collwill

  • Comment posted by poppy, today at 16:52

    The problems at Forest run far deeper than the manager

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 16:50

    There's something rotten at forest. You can't keep going through managers and playing staff like we do and keep getting the same result. The club is run like a circus.

  • Comment posted by chealy, today at 16:46

    Nice man,but i think Hughton will get the bullet. When you have someone like Grabban stinking the changing room out it spreads. He not a team player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom6420136714
2Fulham6411134913
3Stoke641197213
4QPR6330148612
5Bournemouth6330115612
6Coventry640275212
7Birmingham632193611
8Cardiff6321117411
9Huddersfield6312109110
10Blackburn62319819
11Bristol City62227708
12Luton6222810-28
13Preston621368-27
14Millwall613279-26
15Middlesbrough613268-26
16Derby613246-26
17Barnsley613258-36
18Sheff Utd612379-25
19Blackpool612358-35
20Hull612347-35
21Swansea612348-45
22Reading61141016-64
23Peterborough6114614-84
24Nottm Forest6015510-51
View full Championship table

