Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2.
Teenager Rubin Colwill scored twice as Cardiff City came from behind to claim victory and keep Nottingham Forest winless and bottom of the Championship.
Lewis Grabban's first goal this season gave Forest the lead at the interval.
Colwill equalised within a minute of coming on as a substitute before firing home the 73rd-minute winner.
Forest have just one point from six games and have made their worst start to a season in 108 years, adding to the pressure on boss Chris Hughton.
Their fans made their displeasure known at the final whistle after Cardiff capped an impressive comeback that moves them up to eighth on 11 points.
Despite the pre-match talk being about Hughton's future, it was his former Republic of Ireland team-mate Mick McCarthy who was dealing with selection issues until kick-off.
Cardiff had lost midfielders Joe Ralls and Ryan Giles to injury and illness, and suffered another issue when Leandro Bacuna hurt his groin in the warm-up and was replaced by 20-year old academy product Sam Bowen in the starting line-up.
However, despite their preparation problems, Cardiff made a fast start at the City Ground.
In only the first minute Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba passed to Bluebirds forward James Collins, but he could not take advantage.
Another reprieve followed when Joel Bagan's looping header from Perry Ng's ball struck the crossbar, with Cardiff somehow unable to turn home the rebound.
Lyle Taylor twisted and fired over the bar with Forest's first chance, but they made no mistake with their second opportunity when Grabban swept home - via a slight deflection - after Max Lowe's run and cross.
Cardiff came close to equalising five minutes before the break, but Samba produced a fine save to deny Collins as he fired across goal.
The Bluebirds waited only 10 minutes into the second half before Wales forward Kieffer Moore and Colwill came on - and they combined to score just 53 seconds after their introduction with Colwill finishing after Moore headed the ball into his path.
Cardiff began to exert pressure on a Forest side with fragile confidence and Moore headed against the base of the post just moments after Samba again almost gifted a goal, but Mark Harris missed the target.
Samba made up for his mistake as he saved Aden Flint's header, but Moore again found Colwill who beat Samba from 20 yards with a fierce left-footed effort.
The second goal seemed to deflate the hosts, though Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips did have to save from Joe Lolley and Ryan Yates.
Cardiff held on comfortably despite six minutes of injury time and Djed Spence fired another chance over.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 30Samba
- 2Spence
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 15Lowe
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 67'minutes
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 20Johnson
- 7Grabban
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 6Mbe Soh
- 8Colback
- 10Carvalho
- 17Mighten
- 23Lolley
Cardiff
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Phillips
- 38NgBooked at 77mins
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 21Pack
- 37BowenSubstituted forColwillat 57'minutes
- 6VaulksBooked at 33mins
- 3Bagan
- 19CollinsSubstituted forMooreat 56'minutes
- 29M HarrisSubstituted forEvansat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McGuinness
- 10Moore
- 25Smithies
- 27Colwill
- 28Sang
- 30Brown
- 36Evans
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kieron Evans replaces Mark Harris.
Booking
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 2. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Perry Ng.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieffer Moore following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Brice Samba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Bagan with a cross.
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sean Morrison following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff City 1. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aden Flint.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.
