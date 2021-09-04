Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scot Gemmill's side have just one match during the international break

Scotland's opening qualifier in their bid to reach the Under-21 European Championship finals will be shown live on the BBC.

Scot Gemmill's young side travel to Bursa to take on Turkey, with Tuesday's 17.30 BST kick-off being broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The show will be presented by Amy Irons, with build-up starting at 17.15.

Belgium currently top Group I having won both their first two matches.

Each group winner, along with the best runner-up, will qualify for the tournament, which will be held in Georgia and Romania in 2023.

The remaining eight second-placed teams will go into a play-off.