Scotland Under-21s: European qualifier in Turkey live on the BBC

Scot Gemmill
Scot Gemmill's side have just one match during the international break

Scotland's opening qualifier in their bid to reach the Under-21 European Championship finals will be shown live on the BBC.

Scot Gemmill's young side travel to Bursa to take on Turkey, with Tuesday's 17.30 BST kick-off being broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The show will be presented by Amy Irons, with build-up starting at 17.15.

Belgium currently top Group I having won both their first two matches.

Each group winner, along with the best runner-up, will qualify for the tournament, which will be held in Georgia and Romania in 2023.

The remaining eight second-placed teams will go into a play-off.

