NetherlandsNetherlands4MontenegroMontenegro0

Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro: Memphis Depay stars in important World Cup qualifying win

Memphis Depay scores from the penalty spot for the Netherlands against Montenegro
Depay scored his 29th and 30th international goals in the win over Montenegro

Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands secured an important World Cup qualifying victory over Montenegro.

The Barcelona forward scored from the penalty spot after he had been hauled down in the box by Dusan Lagator.

He struck his second after the break, lashing in from an angle before Giorginio Wijnaldum struck the third.

Cody Gakpo then curled in the best goal of the night as the Dutch moved second in Group G, a point behind leaders Turkey, who they host on Tuesday.

Gakpo's goal was his first for his country and scored on the ground he plays his club football for PSV Eindhoven on.

Depay now has 30 for his country and nine in his last nine matches.

Along with Wijnaldum's effort they ensured a thoroughly deserved win - the first of boss Louis van Gaal's third spell in charge of his country.

Montenegro did have their chances, mainly as a result of sloppy defending from the home side, but Stefan Mugosa was especially wasteful, notably with a shot he sliced wide having been put in on goal by Dutch debutant Tyrell Malacia's sloppy pass.

They are fourth in the group now on seven points and off the pace for the one automatic spot, with Tuesday's game in Amsterdam between the top two likely to go a long way to deciding who takes that.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 3de Ligt
  • 17Malacia
  • 8WijnaldumSubstituted forde Roonat 73'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forTilat 84'minutes
  • 14Klaassen
  • 11Berghuis
  • 10Depay
  • 9GakpoSubstituted forBergwijnat 77'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 12Til
  • 13Krul
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Drommel

Montenegro

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sarkic
  • 7VesovicSubstituted forVukcevicat 52'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 15SavicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSimicat 45'minutes
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 23MarusicSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 63'minutes
  • 19ScekicSubstituted forVujnovicat 77'minutes
  • 2LagatorBooked at 36mins
  • 20OsmajicBooked at 67mins
  • 8BozovicSubstituted forRaickovicat 63'minutes
  • 9Mugosa

Substitutes

  • 4Vukcevic
  • 5Vukcevic
  • 10Djurdjevic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Martinovic
  • 16Raickovic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 18Vujnovic
  • 21Ivanovic
  • 22Simic
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home28
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 4, Montenegro 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 4, Montenegro 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Milos Raickovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Risto Radunovic.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

  8. Post update

    Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  10. Booking

    Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).

  12. Post update

    Nikola Vujnovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Guus Til replaces Frenkie de Jong.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Marko Vukcevic.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Marten de Roon tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dusan Lagator.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

  20. Booking

    Marko Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

