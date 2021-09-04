Match ends, Netherlands 4, Montenegro 0.
Memphis Depay scored twice as the Netherlands secured an important World Cup qualifying victory over Montenegro.
The Barcelona forward scored from the penalty spot after he had been hauled down in the box by Dusan Lagator.
He struck his second after the break, lashing in from an angle before Giorginio Wijnaldum struck the third.
Cody Gakpo then curled in the best goal of the night as the Dutch moved second in Group G, a point behind leaders Turkey, who they host on Tuesday.
Gakpo's goal was his first for his country and scored on the ground he plays his club football for PSV Eindhoven on.
Depay now has 30 for his country and nine in his last nine matches.
Along with Wijnaldum's effort they ensured a thoroughly deserved win - the first of boss Louis van Gaal's third spell in charge of his country.
Montenegro did have their chances, mainly as a result of sloppy defending from the home side, but Stefan Mugosa was especially wasteful, notably with a shot he sliced wide having been put in on goal by Dutch debutant Tyrell Malacia's sloppy pass.
They are fourth in the group now on seven points and off the pace for the one automatic spot, with Tuesday's game in Amsterdam between the top two likely to go a long way to deciding who takes that.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 3de Ligt
- 17Malacia
- 8WijnaldumSubstituted forde Roonat 73'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forTilat 84'minutes
- 14Klaassen
- 11Berghuis
- 10Depay
- 9GakpoSubstituted forBergwijnat 77'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 12Til
- 13Krul
- 15de Roon
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Drommel
Montenegro
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sarkic
- 7VesovicSubstituted forVukcevicat 52'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 15SavicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSimicat 45'minutes
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 23MarusicSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 63'minutes
- 19ScekicSubstituted forVujnovicat 77'minutes
- 2LagatorBooked at 36mins
- 20OsmajicBooked at 67mins
- 8BozovicSubstituted forRaickovicat 63'minutes
- 9Mugosa
Substitutes
- 4Vukcevic
- 5Vukcevic
- 10Djurdjevic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Martinovic
- 16Raickovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 18Vujnovic
- 21Ivanovic
- 22Simic
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 4, Montenegro 0.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Post update
Milos Raickovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guus Til (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Risto Radunovic.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Post update
Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Booking
Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).
Post update
Nikola Vujnovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Guus Til replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Marko Vukcevic.
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Marten de Roon tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Dusan Lagator.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Booking
Marko Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.